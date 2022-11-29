The Palisade High School football team didn't have the best record for their performance on the football field this season, but their players showed their talent.
The Bulldogs placed eight players — six on the first team — on the Class 3A All-Western Slope Conferences teams, which were released Tuesday.
Durango, which won the conference title, led the way with nine first-team picks and second-place Summit also had six first-team selections.
The core of Palisade's rushing attack — Rhett Ward, Malakhi Espinosa and Phallen Salvati — all made the first team. Ward ran for 861 yards and nine touchdowns and also was the Bulldogs' leading tackler with 109 tackles, two for loss. Espinosa ran for 894 yards and 10 touchdowns and passed for 365 yards with five TDs and three interceptions. Salvati ran for 802 yards and five TDs and was Palisade's leading receiver with 11 catches for 86 yards.
The other first-team picks for the Bulldogs were Tyrus DeSpain, Tyler Hinton and Niko Moreno. DeSpain finished with 53 total tackles — two for loss — for the Bulldogs. Hinton had 68 tackles, four for loss, and 4.5 sacks. Moreno finished with 22 tackles, 1.5 for loss. Both Hinton and Moreno were key members of the offensive line that opened holes for Ward, Espinosa and Salvati to run through.
Two Palisade players were honorable-mention selections: Easton Embry and Kade Smith.
Durango dominated the yearly awards, winning defensive player (Zach Harber), lineman (Josh Bates), special teams player (Tagert Bardin) and coach of the year (Todd Casebier). Summit's Jack Schierholz was the offensive player of the year.