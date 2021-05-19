After watching his hitters swing for the fences early in Wednesday’s game, Palisade baseball coach Nate Porter gave the Bulldogs some advice.
“I told them before the sixth inning that we will not win on a walk-off home run,” Porter said.
The Bulldogs (7-1) listened to their coach and played small ball in defeating Central 3-2 at Palisade High School.
With the game tied 2-2, Aidan Bevan hit a double to right field. The next batter, Nate Campbell, moved Bevan to third with a sacrifice bunt. Braden Blanck then laid down a squeeze bunt to bring Bevan home with the go-ahead run.
Central (2-4) scored first, with Alex Taylor’s RBI double giving the Warriors a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Palisade responded in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Josh Zotto doubled and Ryder Mancuso followed with a single, moving Zotto to third. Mancuso stole second, and a wild pitch allowed Zotto to score and moved Mancuso to third. Bevan followed with an RBI groundout to give Palisade at 2-1 lead.
The Warriors tied the score 2-2 in the second inning on an RBI double by Lewis Coonts.
Zotto pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on nine hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. Jayvin Martinez, the third pitcher of the game for Central, took the loss, allowing one run on two hits with two walks in two innings.