Any arguments that Palisade isn’t the best baseball team in the Western Slope League (WSL) got a whole lot weaker.
The Bulldogs swept second-place Battle Mountain 10-3 and 14-1 in a doubleheader. The victories clinched the WSL title for Palisade, which has won the title the past five seasons and eight times in the previous 10.
“I think they’ve worked really hard since September. (Winning league) is one goal out of a bunch of goals we have this year. It’s certainly not our ultimate goal,” fifth-year coach Nate Porter said. “We’re trying to get better. We worked on squeeze bunts today, hit and runs, things we’ll need to do in the playoffs in a couple of weeks.”
The winner was never really in question in either game. In the first one, Palisade (16-2, 10-0) scored eight runs through the first three innings and 10 through four. Senior Melesio Perez had two home runs, a triple and four RBI in the game. In the second, Palisade led 9-1 after three.
While the lineup was raking, the pitchers were fanning. In the first game, Ryder Mancuso took a no-hitter into the sixth inning — although Battle Mountain had scored a run thanks to errors and walks — and struck out 12 of the 24 batters he faced. Ryker Harsha stepped in for the seventh inning and struck out the side.
Harsha started the second game with three strikeouts in three innings, allowed one hit, one run, and walked one in the win. Perez earned the save, allowing only one hit in two innings, and striking out six of the eight batters he faced.
Perez and his cousin, Aidan Bevan, stole the show in the second game. The two hit first and second in the lineup and clinched the WSL crown in the second inning.
Perez sent a 2-2 pitch over the left-field wall for his third home run of the day, a two-run shot. As Bevan walked to the plate, Porter told him to watch for a first-pitch strike. Bevan jumped on the pitch and sent it out of the park for a 5-1 Palisade lead.
“Melesio is multi-talented. He doesn’t look fast when he runs but he’s one of our fastest base runners, so he just brings a lot of talent. He has been, hands down, the most pleasant kid to coach over four years,” Porter said. “Aidan is the essential high school ball player. He’s a top-shelf citizen, ball player … I’m sure gonna miss the heck out of those guys when they’re gone.”
That sequence personified everything about this season’s Palisade team — close friends on and off the diamond having fun and punishing opponent mistakes.
“The bond that we have with each other is different than past teams,” Perez said. “We even hang out with each other outside of baseball.”
Bevan and Perez believe that’s what sets this team apart from past ones at Palisade. Knowing that your teammates have your back or that the guy harping on you for a missed throw is only doing so to help you goes a long way, the cousins reasoned.
“If we do that, it’s because we know they can do better and we want them to play their best,” Bevan said. “The team chemistry we have, this is definitely a special team.”
Perez finished 5 for 7 with six RBI, five runs scored, three home runs and a triple. Ryder Mancuso was 5 for 8 with three RBI, three runs scored and three doubles.
The Bulldogs had 24 hits and 14 extra-base hits in the two games and limited the Huskies (7-7, 4-3) to only six combined hits in the two games.
Even with winning the Western Slope League title, no one from Palisade is satisfied. The Class 4A regional tournaments don’t begin until May 21, but the Bulldogs are already in postseason mode.
“I told them … we need to get better at something today. Ryker threw a lot more first-pitch strikes today and he hasn’t always done that, so that was great to see,” Porter said. “They have to treat the next five games like they’re playoff games. We need to mentally prepare, because we’ve prepared them physically as much as we can.”