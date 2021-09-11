DELTA — It may have been homecoming night at the Delta High School football game, but it was Palisade that found itself returning to its roots.
One week after their offense sputtered in their first loss to Central in nearly a decade and a half, the Class 3A No. 10 Bulldogs rode their physical triple-option attack and a stout defense to four unanswered touchdowns and a 28-10 victory after falling in an early 10-0 hole against the 2A No. 4 Panthers on Friday night.
Palisade (2-1) ran for 348 yards on 44 carries, led by quarterback Malakhi Espinosa, who ran for 121 yards and three of the Bulldogs’ scores.
“It was just overall teamwork,” Espinosa said. “We have a reading system (on offense). I just read. Sometimes, they go up. Sometimes, they slant down. Usually, on some of our plays, we know when they’re going to crash, when they’re going to miss the read.”
In addition to Espinosa, Rhett Ward ran for 106 yards and Palisade’s other touchdown, and Phallen Salvati ran for 75 yards. As a team, the Bulldogs had seven runs that went for at least 15 yards.
Delta (2-1) got off to the start it wanted, dominating before the sun set. On the first drive, freshman quarterback Ty Reed found senior Hunter Goff running free down the middle of the field and hit him for a 55-yard touchdown. Palisade then went three-and-out and a poor snap on the punt to Franklin Barks led to the Panthers taking over at the Bulldog 14.
Palisade’s defense stood firm, holding Delta to a field goal and a 10-0 advantage 5 minutes, 39 seconds in, but the mostly packed home stands and the students in the end zone were feeling confident in some Western Slope bragging rights being theirs by the end of the night.
From there, it was 28-0 in favor of Palisade.
“I thought the kids came out real quick, we were up 10-0, but Palisade sort of settled in and they started driving the ball on us and they sort of controlled the ball and the clock," Delta coach Ben Johnson said. "They ate time and pretty much controlled the game after the first five, six minutes.”
It was the Bulldogs’ next offensive series where the ground game got going. Espinosa ran for 12 yards, Ward ran for 12 and Barks ran for 15 before Espinosa ran for 16 yards, a 7-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion to make the score 10-8.
After Palisade forced Reed into an incomplete pass on fourth down to end a Delta drive that had reached the 30-yard line, Salvati broke free for a 29-yard run, setting up an Espinosa touchdown on a 1-yard keeper early in the second quarter. Palisade led 14-10 at halftime.
The Bulldogs received the opening kickoff of the second half and spent half of the third quarter on a methodical march toward the end zone that culminated in a 12-yard touchdown for Ward. Espinosa scored the two-point conversion, making what was once a 10-point deficit a 12-point cushion.
“Our quarterback made great reads. It was a hard week of practice because we had to work on that,” Ward said. “In the last game, our offensive line, our running game, our backfield, everything wasn’t really as intense as it should’ve been. Today, our offensive line showed up, they worked hard, they got good blocks, we had good reads and that’s pretty much what makes that offense run.”
Delta threatened to cut into the lead, reaching the red zone on the next drive, but on the first play of the fourth quarter, Barks stepped in front of a Reed pass for an interception at the 15.
“It was just reading my keys,” Barks said. “I was blessed to have an opportunity to make a play like that and shift the momentum for my team. I got put in a pretty good position. My D-line, they got pressure and I made a play.”
After Reed completed his first four passes for 72 yards, the Bulldogs held him to 40 yards on 3 of 12 passing the rest of the night, with all 40 yards coming on a late connection with Goff. Barks’ pick was also the second time the Bulldogs had intercepted Reed, as Tyrus DeSpain hauled in a deep pass attempt in the second quarter.
Delta’s running game couldn’t find much of a spark, either, as the Panthers ran for 69 yards as a team, led by Timmy Horn’s 57.
After the Panthers’ offense stalled once again in the fourth quarter and they punted, the Bulldogs chewed much of the clock before Espinosa scored a 22-yard touchdown to seal the game. A nervy start one week after a disappointing loss had been undone by a composed effort over four quarters.
“We can’t stay in the past, you know? We’ve got to move forward,” Barks said. “Every play is a new opportunity to get better, to make a new play, and my team, we’ve got great coaches who fired us up and had a great gameplan…. We forget about the last play and get going every time. We put the pressure on. We’re on the attack every play.”