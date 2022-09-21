The Palisade High School softball team had little issue handling Delta in a 14-1 for-inning win on Tuesday at the Bus Bergman Sports Complex.
The scoring started right away for the Bulldogs (11-2). Madi Gray reached safely on an error, and Macie Robertson tripled her home on the next at-bat. Robertson then scored when Melissa Carroll grounded out.
In the second, Palisade scored on three straight at-bats thanks to two singles and an error.
Delta (11-5) scored in the fourth when Jae Huff crossed home on Miriya Garcia’s groundout to the pitcher Melanie Valdez.
The Bulldogs scored eight more runs in the bottom of the fourth to end the game. They notched 14 hits in the game, including six extra-base hits and batted nearly .500 in the win.
Robertson was 3 for 4 with three runs and four RBI and Carroll was 2 for 4 with one run and four RBI.
Delta had only three hits — each one from Alexis Putney, Jill Robinson and Belle Kraai.
Valdez earned the win after allowing three hits, one run, one walk and striking out six in four innings.
Tatem Miller was given the loss after allowing eight runs, seven hits, two walks and striking out one in one inning. Robinson pitched 2⅓ innings, allowing seven hits and six runs (four earned).
After that game ended, Fruita Monument upset Central 5-3 at Bergman.
The Wildcats (4-8, 1-0 Southwestern League) led for most of the game. Ava Stephens scored in the first inning on an error, and the Wildcats held that 1-0 lead until the sixth.
Jazz Fenn but Central on the board when she stole home after Tuscani Ritter was caught stealing at second. After the sequence, Bailee Ritterbush doubled. Jenna Fraser then scored Ritterbush on a double. B. Fenn came in as a courtesy runner and scored on a B West single.
Down 3-1 in the sixth, Lacie Rodabaugh singled home Reina ROberts. Chloe Padilla then doubled home Rodabaugh and Angelina Fortunato. Then, Carmella Fortunato scored on an error.
The Central (8-6, 2-1 SWL) went cold in the seventh and Fruita clinched the win.
Padilla pitched seven innings and allowed six hits, three runs, one walk and had 13 strikeouts. She was walso 1 of 3 with the two RBI.
Fraser tossed six innings for Central, allowing five hits, three earned runs, one walk and sfanning five batters. SHe was also 2 for 3 with one RBI and a double.
Tennis
Grand Junction, Central and Aspen all faced each other in separate duals on Tuesday at Canyon View Park.
Grand Junction beat Central 7-0. In singles, No. 1 Evan Gear beat Corban St. Peter 6-2, 6-2, No. 2 Matthew Silzell beat Bradan Blanck 6-2, 6-0, and No. 3 Evan Severs beat Kayden Dowdy 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, No. 1 Liam Pomrenke and Jase Satterfield beat Caleb Repshire and Shawn Freeborn 6-1, 6-1, No. 2 Jameson Boyer and Nick Silzell beat Canaan Ross and Andrew Kirschenmann 6-4, 6-1, No. 3 Christian Tuttle and Jack Welling beat Caleb Blanck and Owen Bickham 6-0, 6-2 and No. 4 Russell White and Isaac Boyer beat Ethan Tregilgas and Joseph Kirschenmann 6-4, 6-2.
The Tigers also beat the Skiers 5-1. In singles, Gear lost to Chase Kelly 6-4, 6-1, the No. 2 match did not finish because of rain and Severs beat Alex Schlosser 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, Pomrenke and Satterfield beat Beckett Brennan and Micky Terkun 6-4, 6-1, Jameson Boyer and Nick Silzell beat Nico Smith and Daane Reische 6-0, 6-0, Tuttle and Isaac Boyer beat Wyatt Eaton and Jasper McBride 6-1, 6-0, and Welling and White beat Luca Pedinelli and Tucker Livingston 6-0, 6-1.
Central lost to Aspen 4-3. In singles, St. Peter lost to Kelly 6-1, 6-2, Bradan Blanck lost to Josh Ward 6-4, 6-1, and Dowdy lost to Schlosser.
In doubles, Repshire and Freeborn lost to Brennan and Terkun 6-1, 6-1, Ross and Andrew Kirschenmann beat Smith and Reische 2-6, 6-4, 10-6, Caleb Blanck and Bickham beat Eaton and Pedinelli 6-3, 6-0, and Tregilgas and Kirschenmann beat Wilder Rothberg and Andrew Perley 6-4, 6-1.
Volleyball
Fruita Monument (4-7, 2-2 Southwestern League) jumped to an early lead but couldn't close out and lost to SWL-foe Montrose in five sets at home on Tuesday.
The Wildcats easily won their first two sets 25-12, 25-18. But the Red Hawks (3-7, 2-1 SWL) came roaring back. Montrose won the final three sets 25-23, 25-19, 16-14.
Trinity Hafey had four aces and 10 kills. McKenzie Mason had 11 kills, Avrie Waite had 44 digs and Brielle Smith had 23 assists.