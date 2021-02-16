Kalea Potter has her younger brother’s Boy Scout troop to thank for starting her on a path to receiving an Evans Scholarship to the University of Colorado.
The Colorado Golf Association awarded 14 caddies across the state full scholarships to CU starting in the fall of 2021. Half of those, including Potter, are products of the Solich Caddie & Leadership Academy. The senior at Palisade High School is the first Solich Academy caddie from Grand Junction to earn an Evans Scholarship.
A Solich chapter opened in Grand Junction in 2017 at Lincoln Park and Tiara Rado golf courses, and representatives met with the Boy Scouts to inform them of the program.
Potter and her family thought it could be a good summer job, and she’s been a caddie for three years. In January, Potter was notified that she had earned an Evans Scholarship, which covers full tuition and housing and can be renewed each year for four years.
“It’s a huge weight off,” Potter said. “My family wasn’t really sure how we could afford for me to go to college without dozens of scholarships or going into student debt. That fee is lessened, so it really makes us very calm and I don’t have to worry about applying for a million different scholarships.”
Colorado was at the top of Potter’s college list even before she received the scholarship. She plans to study chemistry and psychology, with a career goal of working as a criminologist with the FBI.
“Growing up I was fascinated at why people do things,” she said. “I really want to go into the field to investigate why and bring that kind of justice.”
Caddying didn’t start out as a way to earn a scholarship, although her family knew it was possible.
“It was a way to break out of my shell and earn some money for myself. Around the middle to the end of my first year, we started finding out hey, this could be a good opportunity if I stuck with it for a couple of years, and here I am,” she said.
She was surprised to learn she was the first Solich caddie from Grand Junction to earn the scholarship. Potter’s brother Kale started caddying this past summer.
“It’s just very bizarre to me how I’m the first one to get a full scholarship just from golf caddying,” Potter said. “I really enjoy the Solich Academy and I think that this will be good, so other high school kids (realize) there are options for paying for college and just overall growing leadership skills.”
Potter is in the orchestra and marching band and is also the stage manager in the theater department at Palisade.
Those activities, along with being in the International Baccalaureate program and what she’s learned from the Solich Academy, have helped her overcome her shyness.
The Solich Academy pays the base caddie fee, and golfers have the option to tip their caddie after the round.
Potter and her brother got some regular loops this summer, and she enjoys meeting and helping golfers enjoy their round.
“You get connections with certain people and you can consistently go out with them, which makes it easier, and they’re very supportive,” Potter said. “They’re very intrigued (by the caddie program) and they want to help in any way they can.”