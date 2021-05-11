The Palisade High School volleyball team is about to play in the program’s biggest match since 1995, a Class 4A quarterfinal showdown with Palmer Ridge (10-5) at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The third-seeded Bulldogs (13-2) are naturally feeling some pre-state tournament butterflies, but they have as much experience as possible for the moment without having any prior state trips, with eight of the 12 players on the roster being seniors.
“I’m really excited because we have a chance that a lot of people have wanted before, but we were able to get there,” said senior Emma Walitt. “I think this is a really good team to go with. I love all the people on this team and we all have a really special bond, more than other teams. I think it’s going to be a really successful and exciting experience.”
This is a new experience for everyone with the Bulldogs’ program, including head coach Wendy MacAskill, who’s led the team since 2007. However, the Bulldogs are one of the tournament’s highest-seeded teams, behind only No. 1 Windsor and No. 2 Cheyenne Mountain.
Their standing, and the road they took to make it to Colorado Springs, should help Palisade power through any nerves.
“I think playing with confidence is a big thing,” MacAskill said. “Trusting their training and what they’ve been practicing, and knowing that our game might sometimes look different than other teams, but that it’s still good enough, so trusting in what they’ve done all year to get themselves there is the biggest key for us to go and be successful.”
Senior Alesia Yanowich detailed the key factors in Palisade not only knocking off No. 6 Palmer Ridge, but also going all the way to the state championship.
“Trusting in our training, trusting in what each of us can do individually, trusting in what each of us brings to the team, playing with heart and continuing to fight,” Yanowich said. It’s something we’re really looking forward to. It’s something we want to do well in, for sure.”
The Bears have some formidable talent on the court that makes a semi-final trip for Palisade far from a certainty. Three Palmer Ridge players have recorded more than 100 kills: senior Riley Anderson (143), junior Madison Wilson (130) and freshman Eva Larochelle (104). Wilson’s also been involved in a team-high 51 total blocks.
Sophomore Kyra Kisting has been an assist machine, assisting on 398 Palmer Ridge points this season. Kisting has averaged 8.7 assists per set this season. Senior Elaina Della Rossa has been a reliable deep presence for the Bears with 236 digs.
“Palmer Ridge seems to have several different weapons that we’ll need to have an answer for, but I think a lot of the teams we’ve played this year have had that, as well, so I think that’s prepared us to be able to go in there and play our game and see how we match up,” MacAskill said.
Palisade’s coaches have caught some glimpses of Palmer Ridge in action, but they’re not showing that footage to their players. Instead, the Bulldogs thrive on forcing teams to adapt to their style of play, no matter how talented the opposition.
“We haven’t watched any film because we try not to worry about that and just let the coaches take care of it and trust in them,” Walitt said. “As long as we play true Palisade volleyball and are on in all areas, I think we’ll be able to win, as long as we’re each doing our individual jobs and trusting each other.”