The Palisade High School soccer team inched closer to its first Western Slope League title in six years with a 3-1 win at Steamboat Springs.
Ryan Pomeroy scored the first goal for the Bulldogs (10-3-1, 7-1-1 WSL) off of an assist from Mia De Villegas Decker.
De Villegas Decker scored the next two goals thanks to a pair of Keylei Dobransky assists.
The win clinches the Bulldogs’ first sweep of the Sailors (6-7, 5-4) since 2017, which was the last time the Bulldogs claimed the league crown. Palisade will repeat that feat if it can beat Summit at 11 a.m. on May 6 against at Long Family Park.
Baseball
Fruita Monument secured a season sweep of Central with an 11-1 win in six innings on Friday at Suplizio Field.
The Wildcats (15-2, 4-0 Southwestern League) have won 16-straight games against the Warriors (9-9, 1-3 SWL).
Central last beat Fruita on April 22, 2014.
Grand Junction’s game at Centaurus was rescheduled to 3 p.m. today.
Girls Lacrosse
Fruita Monument tightened its hold on first place in the Mountain West League with a 14-4 win at Telluride.
McKenna Jensen led Fruita with five goals, three of which came in the first half. Olivia O’Hara scored four goals, Kendall Roehm had two and Ary Bishop had one.
Roehm had two assists, and Addie Stehman, Jordan Talley and Maggie Nycum each had one.
The Wildcats (7-4, 5-0 MWL) controlled 38 loose balls. Nycum scooped up eight, Jensen had six and Savanna Turner fielded five.
Kylynn Tanner saved six shots from the Miners (3-6, 2-5).
Boys Lacrosse
Fruita Monument hit the road and outlasted Crested Butte 8-7 in overtime.
Jonathan Diedrich delivered the winning goal for the Wildcats (9-4, 8-1 Mountain League). The win keeps Fruita in first place in the ML.
Branson Padgett found the back of the net three times. Karter Harmon scored twice and Mason Compton scored once. Carter Vance had two assists, and Jarmon and Diedrich each had one.
Harmon also scooped up eight ground balls. Fruita recovered 34 as a team.
The Wildcats and Titans (4-6, 3-5 ML) split 18 face-offs. Bradyn Schwettman was in the cage and saved 11 shots.
Girls Tennis
Grand Junction lost 7-0 in a dual at Durango.
No. 1 singles player Emma Thompson did not play.
The Tigers’ closest match came at No. 1 doubles. Elle DeHerrera and Harper King lost the first set 6-3, won the second set 7-6 and lost the third 6-3.
No. 3 singles player Bethany Kimmell came close but lost 7-5, 7-5.