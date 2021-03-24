Silas Ford provided the spark Tuesday for the Palisade High School boys soccer team, scoring two goals and assisting on two others to lead the Bulldogs past Central 5-1.
The Bulldogs (2-0-1) also got first-half goals from Juan Corona-Enriquez, Amias Delgado and Rudolfo Dexter.
Nate Bollinger sent well-placed crosses from the wing during scoring runs for two assists, helping Palisade build a 5-0 lead in the first half.
Alfonso Banuelas III scored in the second half for the Warriors (0-3).
Fruita 0, Durango 0: Defense controlled play on both sides, with neither team able to find the back of the net.
Luke Wender made five saves for the Wildcats (0-2, 0-2 Southwestern League).
Volleyball
Montrose claimed a 25-15, 25-15, 25-16 victory at Central.
The Indians improved to 2-0, 1-0 in SWL play, with the Warriors dropping to 2-2, 1-1 in the SWL.
Logan McCabe had three kills and three digs for Central, with Sylvia Gonzalez adding five digs, Rhyan Mason five assists, one ace and one kill.
Ari Miklos had two kills and one block, Kamryn Monroe four assists and Veronica Altop one kill and one ace.