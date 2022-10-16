PUEBLO — Upon arrival, hopes were high for the Palisade High School softball team.
Unfortunately, nothing went according to plan for the Bulldogs at the Class 4A Region 2 tournament at the Runyon Field Sports Complex.
No. 9-seeded Palisade dropped back-to-back games to No. 24-seeded Mesa Ridge (16-2 in six innings) and No. 8-seeded Pueblo South (7-2) to see its season come to an end.
The Bulldogs finished the 2022 campaign with a 17-7 record.
“We came out strong today,” said Mesa Ridge coach Al Bustillos whose team won the Class 4A Region 2 tournament. “I told them if they came out aggressive, they are going to hit the ball well. Sure enough, we came out aggressive and our pitcher Lucy (Quintana) was throwing strikes and our defensive played well. We were hitting on all cylinders.”
The Grizzlies (17-9) were in cruise control and Palisade was stuck in neutral.
The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by catcher Jordan Bauer in the bottom of the first inning. Palisade was still clinging to 1-0 edge in the top of the third, before things unraveled by one mighty swing of the bat by Quintana.
The junior smashed a three-run home run over the left-center field fence to put the Grizzlies up 3-1. In the inning, Mesa Ridge had four hits and took advantage of a Palisade error.
The Bulldogs clawed back as Melissa Carroll had a two-out RBI single to get her team within 3-2 in the bottom of the third.
That’s where the score would remain until the top of the fifth when Mesa Ridge kept things alive with an error by Palisade and then erupted for a five-run, two-out rally highlighted by Cheyenne Walker’s two-run triple down the third-base line and back-to-back RBI singles by Emily Hawkins and Serenity Higgins.
With the score 7-2 in favor of the Grizzles, that ended the game for pitcher Mikayla Talbott. Mesa Ridge kept pouring it on as Quintana and Walker finished with six and five RBI, respectively.
The Grizzlies had 18 hits compared to only three for Palisade. The Bulldogs also had three total errors which led to seven unearned runs.
“We looked at Palisade’s numbers and we found out they were a big power team and had a lot of stolen bases,” Bustillos said. “They had some errors (during the season), and we were thinking if we could put the ball in play and put the pressure on them they would make mistakes so we could get on top. Our offense really came through and we took advantage of some opportunities.”
Things didn’t get any easier or much better for the Bulldogs as they faced Pueblo South in an elimination game after the Colts were upset by No. 25 seed Greeley West 3-2 in their first game of the day.
Palisade grabbed a 1-0 lead over the Colts in the top of the second inning thanks to a triple by Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate and an RBI groundout by Taryn Miller.
The Bulldogs couldn’t keep the momentum going and saw their lead evaporate when South exploded for five runs in the third inning. South stretched its lead to 7-1 before Palisade added a run in the top of the seventh.