The Palisade High School softball team entered Wednesday averaging 10.8 runs per game and had scored 10 or more runs in eight of their 11 games.
The Bulldogs failed to score in double figures against Grand Junction, but rallied to defeat the Tigers 5-4.
Grand Junction (4-6) jumped to an early lead on Jada Renova’s RBI double in the first inning. Another run scored on an error and Maycie Child led off the second with a solo home run for a 3-0 advantage.
Palisade (10-2) battle back in the bottom of the inning. Mikayla Talbott was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame and Taryn Miller followed with a single. Jentrie Bronson’s RBI single scored Talbott and the runners moved up on a groundout. Miller scored on a wild pitch and Bronson scored on Macie Robertson’s groundout to tie the game 3-3.
Melissa Carroll led off the third inning with a double and scored on Jordan Bauer’s double to put Palisade ahead 4-3. With one out, Talbott hit an RBI single to cap the scoring for the Bulldogs.
Talbott earned the win for Palisade with five hitless innings in relief of Melanie Valdez. Talbott walked one and struck out seven and allowed an unearned run in the fifth inning on a pair of errors.
Carroll, Bronson, Valdez and Miller all had two hits for the Bulldogs, who outhit Grand Junction 12-6.