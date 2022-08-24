The Palisade High School softball team kept rolling Tuesday with a 7-1 win at Delta.
The Bulldogs (4-0) scored all of their runs in the first three innings and survived three errors. Pitcher Mikayla Talbott continued her stellar start to the season by striking out nine batters and allowing only one unearned run in the complete-game effort. Talbott is 3-0 this season and has 21 strikeouts.
Macie Robertson put Palisade on the board first in the second inning with a sacrifice bunt that scored Madi Gray. Robertson reached on an error by Delta (2-3). Two at bats later, Taryn Miller drove in Melanie Valdez with an RBI single.
Melissa Carroll’s RBI single in the third inning scored Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate with no outs. With the bases loaded, Robertson grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Carroll and Jordan Bauer. Jadyn Mullaney later scored on a wild pitch and Robertson scored on a sacrifice hit by Taylor Mosby.
Delta’s lone run came in the bottom of the third when Juelz Sandoval scored on an error.
Robertson was 0 for 3 but had three RBI and scored once. Bauer was 2 for 3, scored once and walked once, and Mackenzie Gray was 2 for 2.
Palisade had nine hits to Delta’s seven.
Tennis
Fruita Monument beat Central in a dual 5-2 at Canyon View Park.
Central won the top two singles matches. At No. 1 singles, Corban St. Peter beat Colby O’Day 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 and at No. 2 singles, Bradan Blanck beat Sam Meyer 6-4, 2-6, 10-7.
Fruita’s Jack Fry beat Kayden Dowdy 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 3 singles match.
The Wildcats swept the doubles matches.
John Miller and Trevor Heer (No. 1) beat Caleb Repshire and Canaan Ross 6-2, 6-1; Jack Savage and Anders Storheim (No. 2) topped Andrew Kirschenmann and Shawn Freeborn 6-1, 6-3; Coltan Gechter and Evan Prosser (No. 3) defeated Caleb Blanck and Owen Bockham 6-2, 6-1 and Jeremy Heer and Trevor Rund (No. 4) beat Ethan Tregilgas and Joseph Kirschenmann 6-3, 6-2.
Soccer
Palisade lost to Eagle Valley 9-0 in its season opener at Long Family Memorial Park.