The Palisade High School softball team kept rolling Tuesday with a 7-1 win at Delta.

The Bulldogs (4-0) scored all of their runs in the first three innings and survived three errors. Pitcher Mikayla Talbott continued her stellar start to the season by striking out nine batters and allowing only one unearned run in the complete-game effort. Talbott is 3-0 this season and has 21 strikeouts.