Mikayla Talbott threw a five-inning shutout Tuesday to lead Palisade to an 11-0 rout of Rifle.
The Bulldogs (9-2, 2-0 Western Slope League) have swept Rifle (8-4, 1-2) and have two league games remaining against winless Eagle Valley.
Talbott allowed four hits, struck out six and walked only one. Palisade pounded out a dozen hits, including doubles by Ashlyn Leeper, Melissa Carroll and Talbott, and triples from Alicia Franco, Carroll and Niveya Rivera.
The Bulldogs, who are receiving votes in this week’s CHSAAnow.com Class 4A rankings, scored in every inning in winning their fifth straight game. Jordan Bauer drove in three runs.
Grand Junction 5, Montrose 4: Iralind Hayworth singled and scored the tying run on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh, and Polly Senko scored the eventual winning run on another wild pitch.
Harley Hutto and the Tigers retired Montrose in order in the bottom of the seventh for the Southwestern League win.
Grand Junction (5-5, 3-3 SWL) took a 3-0 lead in the first inning but fell behind 4-3 before rallying in the seventh.
Hutto allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out five, including the leadoff hitter in the seventh. Two infield pop-ups ended the game.
Emilie Angel had two of Grand Junction’s three hits, and the Tigers took advantage of nine walks and four wild pitches to win their third straight game.
Golf
Grand Junction’s Carson Kerr shot a 75 to place second at the Durango Invitational at Dalton Ranch. After three bogeys and one double bogey on the front nine, Kerr shot 2-under par on the back for a 34, with birdies on two par-4 holes to finish the round at 3-over par.
Thayer Plewe of Montezuma-Cortez used an eagle-3 on the 248-yard par-5 16th hole to win with a 1-over 73.
Durango won on its home course with a 243, with the Tigers second with a 261.
At the Vail Christian Invitational at Vail Golf Club, Travis Seitz of Steamboat Springs and Felix Gruner of Vail Mountain tied for individual medalist honors at 75, with the Sailors winning the team title with a 234. Rifle was second at 255 and Vail Mountain third at 241.
Fruita got an 82 from Kade Hayward, who finished ninth. The Wildcats placed ninth with a 261. Alex Morrall led the Palisade, which placed eighth with a 260, with an 84 to tie for 17th.
Montrose took its varsity team to the Kadet Invitational at the Eisenhower Blue Course at the Air Force Academy, the site of the Class 4A state tournament next month, and won the title by five strokes over Liberty.
Jordan Jennings shot 2-over-par 74 to tie for second behind Falcon’s Reese Knox, who shot even-par 72. Noah Richmond tied for 10th with a 78.