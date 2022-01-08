Records don’t mean anything in rivalry games.
The Palisade and Grand Junction high school girls basketball teams each entered Friday night’s rivalry game with one win. The Bulldogs withstood two double-digit comebacks from the host Tigers to win 42-37.
“It feels really good to have a win here,” said Kyra Birch, a freshman guard who scored 11 points for Palisade.
“This was my first rivalry game for basketball and it’s awesome to come away with a win when Junction had a packed student section. This game proved (we can be resilient) and I’m just so proud of my teammates.”
The Bulldogs (2-6) opened the game with an 8-0 run thanks to an aggressive offense that sought to create opportunities in the paint. That strategy worked in building a 16-4 lead.
But Palisade coach DeAnne Larsen thought her team got a little overambitious and the Tigers clawed their way back from a 12-point deficit. Grand Junction (1-10) would do so again in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we played undisciplined and sloppy. The girls have been working really hard on taking care of the ball but they weren’t able to do that tonight,” Larsen said. “We had some good moments and we had some tough moments.”
The Tigers’ defense is what kept them in game. Running a 1-2-2 zone defense — where one defender guards up top, two defend the wings of the free-throw line and two guard down low — Grand Junction was able to double-team ball handlers down low, pressure shooters and live in the passing lanes. That gave Grand Junction one-on-one fast breaks to spark multiple runs.
“That matchup creates a lot of havoc on the offense — that happened to their offense tonight,” Grand Junction coach Sam Provenza said. “I’m just so proud of how (my team) played tonight. We’ve been coaching them on how to go from participants, to competitors, to contenders. We made that first step tonight.”
Birch was key in Palisade’s offensive response, and began taking advantage of open space with mid-range shots.
Palisade was outscored 12-4 in the third quarter and found itself clinging to a 28-24 lead entering the fourth.
That’s when the Palisade defense mirrored Grand Junction’s and lived in the passing lane. That created fast breaks and open scoring chances for their offense. With six minutes to go, sophomore Chloe Simons, who led the Bulldogs with 12 points, drained a high-arching 3-pointer to give Palisade a 34-26 lead.
Leading 37-31, the Palisade offense stalled out and the defense committed fouls. That’s usually a recipe for losing a lead, but the Tigers missed eight of their 13 free throws, allowing the Bulldogs to escape with a win.
“With a team of freshmen and sophomores, we’re not there yet to have them look at the game as a whole,” Larsen said. “I told them you have eight minutes to go out there and win the game.”
Fruita Monument 35, Douglas County 16: The Wildcats (9-2) scored their fewest points of the season but a stout defense allowed them to beat the Huskies (3-7).
Fruita Monument only scored double-digit points in the third quarter but that was enough for a comfortable win. Douglas County didn't score its first basket until the second quarter and didn't reach double digits until the third.
Eight different Wildcats scored at least one basket, led by Jillian Buck's seven points.
Boys
Grand Junction 59, Palisade 48: The Tigers (8-5) held off the pesky Bulldogs (3-7) to get back in the win column.
Palisade trailed by 11 points at the end of the second and third quarters but trimmed the deficit to single digits, thanks in large part to five points from Jorge Mendoza in the final quarter. But missed shots, missed free throws and shooting fouls allowed Grand Junction to hold onto the lead.
Three Tigers had double-digit points — Dillon Chapman had 18, and Reese Skinner and Wonde Yao-Clay both had 10. Donovan Maestas was the only Bulldog in double figures with 16 poins.
Heritage 55, Fruita Monument 53: The Wildcats (4-7) lost a close game to the Eagles (8-1). It's their fourth loss in five games.