The first match win at the state volleyball tournament will have to wait another year for Palisade High School.
The 10th-seeded Bulldogs lost to ninth-seeded Cheyenne Mountain 25-17, 25-18, 25-18 on Friday in the consolation bracket at the Class 4A state tournament at the Denver Coliseum.
Addie Ritterbush and Grace McAnany each led Palisade (16-11) with eight kills, Ella Steele had 17 assists, Ava Walitt contributed 11 digs and Mikaela Buxton had one block solo and one block assist.
The Red-Tailed Hawks (17-11) had three players in double figures in kills led by Ana Blamires’ 16. Nicole Martin had 13 and Makena Parthen added 10 for Cheyenne Mountain.
In the Class 3A tournament, No. 10 Delta was swept by top-seeded Lamar 25-18, 25-18, 25-15.
In the Class 2A state tournament, No. 11 North Fork defeated No. 12 Hoehne 24-26, 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 15-9 in the Miners’ first game in the elimination bracket. North Fork (20-6) lost 25-18, 25-22, 25-13 to No. 8 St. Mary’s in the elimination bracket.
No. 3 Meeker, which beat No. 6 Vail Christian 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 24-26, 19-17 in Thursday’s second round, battled No. 2 Sedgwick County in the quarterfinals. The Cowboys lost 25-26, 25-10, 25-16 to fall into the elimination bracket. Meeker plays St. Mary's at 8 a.m. this morning for a chance to reach the semifinals.
In the win over the Vail Christian, senior outside hitter Emma Luce had 32 kills, 33 digs and four aces.