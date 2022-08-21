Tennis

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Fruita Monument’s Colby O’Day reaches for a shot Saturday in a No. 1 singles match in the Lowry Bishop Invitational duals tournament at Canyon View Park. The Wildcats, Grand Junction and Central all went 4-0, with Grand Junction winning the title on a tiebreaker.

 Scott Crabtree

Mikayla Talbott pitched a one-hit, complete-game shutout, Melissa Carroll hit a home run and the Palisade High School softball team swept Meeker in a road doubleheader by a combined score of 31-6.

Carroll got the scoring going early in the first inning of the first game, an 11-0 win, when she hit a liner over the left field wall to score herself and Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate.