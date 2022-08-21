Fruita Monument’s Colby O’Day reaches for a shot Saturday in a No. 1 singles match in the Lowry Bishop Invitational duals tournament at Canyon View Park. The Wildcats, Grand Junction and Central all went 4-0, with Grand Junction winning the title on a tiebreaker.
Mikayla Talbott pitched a one-hit, complete-game shutout, Melissa Carroll hit a home run and the Palisade High School softball team swept Meeker in a road doubleheader by a combined score of 31-6.
Carroll got the scoring going early in the first inning of the first game, an 11-0 win, when she hit a liner over the left field wall to score herself and Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate.
Palisade scored three runs in the third inning, fourth in fifth and two more in the sixth to force the run rule.
Really, all Palisade would have needed is a single run because Talbott was locked in on the mound. She allowed only one hit in six innings and threw 85 pitches. She had five strikeouts and walked two batters.
Carroll was 2 for 4 with six RBI and scored once. Guajardo-Zarate was also 2 for 4 with one walk, four runs and one RBI.
The second game was tied 1-1 at the end of the first inning before Palisade ran away with a 20-6 victory.
Taylor Mosby laid down a bunt and reached first on one of Meeker’s 10 errors, which allowed Jentrie Bronson to score. Guajardo-Zarate then scored Mosby on a line-drive double to center field.
Carroll singled home Guajardo-Zarate.
With two outs, Talbott reached on an error that allowed Carroll to score. That was followed by a Meeker error on each of the following three plate appearances and resulted in two more runs.
Palisade scored in every inning of the second game, including six in the seventh. Ten of the 12 Bulldogs with an at-bat had a hit and nine had at least one RBI.
Guajardo-Zarate was 2 for 3 with the lone extra base hit for Palisade, one RBI and scored twice. Taryn Miller was 2 for 4 with two RBI and scored three times.
Melanie Valdez earned the win, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits. He walked one and struck out two batters in 4⅓ innings. Mackenzie Gray pitched 2⅔ innings. She allowed two hits, three walks and struck out one.
Tennis
School District 51 boys tennis teams dominated the Lowry Bishop Invitational, a two-day duals tournament that wrapped up at Canyon View Park on Saturday.
All three schools went 4-0 and tiebreakers were used to determine the placements. Grand Junction finished first, Fruita finished second and Central third.
The duals tournament also included Durango, Smoky Hill, Aspen and Steamboat Springs.
Grand Junction was 26-2 in its sets, Fruita went 25-3 and Central was 22-6.
Soccer
The Grand Junction boys opened their season with a 2-0 loss in a non-league match to Rampart. The Rams scored both of their goals in the first half.
Volleyball
Fruita Monument opened its season with a tough 3-0 loss to non-league opponent Chatfield.
The Wildcats lost the first two sets 25-15 and 25-13. They played the Chargers much closer in the third set but lost 25-20.
Trinity Hafey had seven kills and Avrie Waite totaled 19 digs.
Jordan Talley and Brielle Smith each had nine assists.