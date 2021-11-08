Palisade to host Pueblo East in 3A opener By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Nov 8, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Palisade High School drew the No. 7 overall seed in the Class 3A state football playoffs when the brackets were announced Sunday.The Bulldogs (8-2) play host to Pueblo East (5-4) at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Stocker Stadium in the first round. Tickets will be available this week online at d51schools.org.Roosevelt (10-0) is the No. 1 seed, with Lutheran (10-0) the No. 2 seed and facing Discovery Canyon (5-4). If Palisade advances, the Bulldogs will play the winner of that game in the quarterfinals. Durango (8-2) is seeded fourth and plays at home against Evergreen (8-2) in the first round.Fruita Monument (8-3) is through to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs, traveling to play No. 5 Erie (10-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday in the semifinal game of Quadrant 2.Pueblo West and Palmer Ridge are the other two teams in the Wildcats’ quadrant.Montrose (10-0), seeded first and coming off a first-round bye, hosts Denver South (9-2) in Quadrant 1. Delta (9-1) plays at University (5-4) in the Class 2A quarterfinals, with North Fork (8-2) at top-seeded Limon (10-0) at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Class 1A quarterfinals.Meeker (8-2) travels to No. 3 Buena Vista (10-0) at 1 p.m. on Saturday in another 1A quarterfinal. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags First Round Seed Sport Playoff Quarterfinal East Pueblo Bye Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section Jim Polzin: Amid all the Badgers transfers talk, an appreciation for those who have stayed +4 Bennett lights up Missouri's secondary as Tigers fall 43-6 to No. 1 Bulldogs Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content +2 “Battling cancer with strength and Swink by my side” +6 Home Loan honors its employees Finding the right sleep Misperceptions about human trafficking: Elena A new home for heart health