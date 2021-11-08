Palisade High School drew the No. 7 overall seed in the Class 3A state football playoffs when the brackets were announced Sunday.

The Bulldogs (8-2) play host to Pueblo East (5-4) at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Stocker Stadium in the first round. Tickets will be available this week online at d51schools.org.

Roosevelt (10-0) is the No. 1 seed, with Lutheran (10-0) the No. 2 seed and facing Discovery Canyon (5-4). If Palisade advances, the Bulldogs will play the winner of that game in the quarterfinals.

Durango (8-2) is seeded fourth and plays at home against Evergreen (8-2) in the first round.

Fruita Monument (8-3) is through to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs, traveling to play No. 5 Erie (10-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday in the semifinal game of Quadrant 2.

Pueblo West and Palmer Ridge are the other two teams in the Wildcats’ quadrant.

Montrose (10-0), seeded first and coming off a first-round bye, hosts Denver South (9-2) in Quadrant 1.

Delta (9-1) plays at University (5-4) in the Class 2A quarterfinals, with North Fork (8-2) at top-seeded Limon (10-0) at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Class 1A quarterfinals.

Meeker (8-2) travels to No. 3 Buena Vista (10-0) at 1 p.m. on Saturday in another 1A quarterfinal.