Palisade’s Ella Yanowich and the Palisade High School volleyball team will play host to the Class 4A Region 11 tournament Saturday. The Bulldogs, seeded No. 11, play Arapahoe at 10 a.m. and Longmont at approximately 2 p.m. The winner of the three-team regional qualifies for the state tournament.
Palisade High School earned the No. 11 seed in the Class 4A volleyball tournament and will host the Region 11 tournament Saturday.
Fruita Monument is the No. 20 seed in the Class 5A tournament. The Wildcats (18-5) travel to play at Valor Christian in Region 5, facing Arapahoe in the second match of the day. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Fruita plays Valor after its match against Arapahoe.
The winner of each region in all five classifications advances to the state tournament.
Palisade (18-5) opens its three-team regional at 10 a.m., facing No. 26 Arapahoe. Falcon, the No. 14 seed, plays Longmont at approximately noon, with the Bulldogs wrapping up the tournament at approximately 2 p.m. against Falcon.
Montrose hosts the Class 4A Region 8 tournament on Saturday, with the 8th-seeded Indians (17-6), playing No. 29 Mullen at 10 a.m., followed by No. 17 Mead and Mullen. Montrose plays Mead in the third match of the day.
In Class 3A, North Fork (16-7) is the No. 22 seed and plays at third-seeded Lutheran. Bennett is the third team in the Region 3 tournament. Delta (15-8) is seeded 17th and plays at No. 8 Faith Christian, along with No. 29 Pagosa Springs in Region 9.
Olathe (13-9) is the No. 29 seed in Class 2A, traveling to play at No. 8 Rye in the Region 8 tournament, along with 17th-seeded Calhan.
In the final CHSAAnow.com coaches poll of the season, Montrose is ranked No. 8, with Palisade receiving votes in Class 4A. Delta and North Fork received votes in Class 3A.
Football
Fruita Monument plays Brighton in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs at 4 p.m. on Friday at Stocker Stadium.
Palisade’s regular-season finale against Eagle Valley has been moved back to an 8 p.m. kickoff.
Tickets for both games and the regional volleyball tournament at Palisade are available online through the District 51 website, d51schools.org. Under the “About Us” link, go to “Departments,” then “Athletics” and click on the link to purchase fall tickets.