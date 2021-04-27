High School Volleyball
Palisade, Fruita reach regionals
Palisade High School earned the No. 3 seed in the Class 4A volleyball regionals and will host a three-team tournament Saturday.
The Bulldogs (11-2) open Region 3 play against No. 22 Falcon at 10 a.m. In the second match, No. 14 Woodland Park plays Falcon, with Palisade and Woodland Park wrapping up the round-robin.
The winner of each region advances to the state tournament May 12-13 at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, with eight teams in each classification.
Fruita Monument claimed the No. 17 seed in Class 5A and travels to Fossil Ridge for matches on Friday. The Wildcats (10-3) play No. 8 Fossil Ridge at 2:30 p.m., and turn around to play No. 9 Chatfield at 4 p.m. Fossil Ridge and Chatfield play at 5:30 p.m.
Montrose is the No. 20 seed in Class 4A, playing at fifth-seeded Coronado. The Region 5 field also includes No. 12 Frederick.
In Class 3A, Delta is the No. 23 seed and plays at No. 2 Montezuma-Cortez, with Manitou Springs the third team in Region 2.
Olathe is No. 24 in Class 2A and plays at No. 1 Wiggins in Region 1 along with No. 16 Dawson School. Meeker is No. 3 and hosts Region 3, facing No. 22 Yuma and No. 14 Union Colony Prep.
Girls Golf
Fruita Monument placed third Monday in the Gypsum Creek Championship.
The Wildcats shot a team score of 313, led by Cierra Noetzelmann’s 94, which was good for fourth place. Kenda Abbott was fifth with a 99.
Vail Mountain (291) won the team title, followed by Eagle Valley (296), which was led by individual medalist Kylee Hughes, who shot an 82. One stroke back was Ava Cavataio of Vail Mountain.
Samantha Balint of Grand Junction shot a 111 to tie for ninth place.