GREELEY — The defense held up for the Palisade High School football team when it mattered on Saturday, much like it had for most of the game.
The No. 13 Bulldogs watched as No. 4 Northridge’s pass on 4th and goal from the 3-yard line fell incomplete, enough for Palisade to secure the 14-7 upset.
“The whole thing, all day long, was that we stood up and put together a great performance on the field,” Palisade coach Joe Ramunno said. “I was really proud of Pat Steele, our defensive coordinator, and our defensive staff. They really had them playing lights out all day. We had some great things offensively and special teams we were even. It was a great win for the Palisade Bulldogs.”
With the victory, Palisade advances to the second round, where they’ll face No. 5 Green Mountain. The undefeated Rams, known for their formidable linemen and multi-back rushing attack, hammered No. 12 Resurrection Christian 58-0 in the first round.
For Palisade, the only score of the first half came at the end of a 22-play, 99-yard drive. The Palisade rushing attack, anchored by a dominant offensive line, marched the length of the field. Quarterback Malakhi Espinosa kept the ball on a triple option and walked into the end zone untouched from 3 yards out.
“We did what we had to do and we were the tougher team tonight,” Espinosa said. “We’ll keep moving forward, day by day.”
After a missed PAT, the Bulldogs led 6-0 in the second quarter.
The Palisade defense was dominant in the first half, led by sacks from Maddox Caster and Wyatt Cerny. Northridge struggled with the long distance between the sticks, as quarterback Cooper Rose — a lanky pocket passer — was forced to move and avoid pressure. Downfield, pass breakups by Tyrus DeSpain and Keden Everett further limited the Grizzlies’ attack. Everett nearly pulled in a one-handed interception midway through the second quarter but couldn’t quite cap what would’ve been an incredible highlight.
The third quarter started with two punts by Palisade and one from Northridge, but the Grizzlies were able to end the shutout with a 47-yard touchdown pass from Rose to Reece Pratz. The receiver was in single coverage and pushed off to create a little separation, but not enough to draw a flag.
With 5:44 left in the third Northridge led 7-6 and it wasn’t until the fourth quarter that Palisade answered back. This time driving 80 yards, Espinosa once again kept the ball on the triple-option run and crashed in from the 4 yards out to give the Bulldogs their final lead of the game with roughly five minutes to go.
The Bulldogs’ rushing attack was steady in its attack and only struggled to convert when drives were derailed by penalties. Only one negative play cut short a drive across four quarters.
For Ramunno, the execution of the game plan led to the victory. The Bulldogs were one of the few playoff teams in the bracket with a losing record at 4-6 but were battle-tested against several playoff teams in Class 2A, 3A and 4A.
“We knew that’s what we had to do,” the coach said. “We knew we had to play our style of football. It may not be pretty but it’s effective, especially when we’ve been playing with motivation for the past three weeks.”