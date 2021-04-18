Ranked second in the state’s Class 4A Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) standings, the Palisade High School volleyball team bounced back from a five-set loss at Fruita on Thursday for a three-set win at No. 15 Steamboat Springs on Saturday, 25-16, 25-21, 25-17.
Kendyl MacAskill had 20 kills, 12 assists, three solo blocks and a block assist as the Bulldogs (8-2, 6-1 Class 4A Western Slope League) moved one step closer to the league title after beating the Sailors (9-4, 6-3 WSL). Ella Steele had 19 assists and two aces. Caylee Chutka had 19 digs, six kills and two solo blocks.
Montrose 3, Fruita Monument 1: Jillian Buck had 14 kills and Kylie Williams added 17 assists, but the Wildcats (7-3, 4-2 Southwestern League) fell to the Indians (7-4, 4-2 SWL). Trinity Hafey led Fruita with 31 digs and Aaliyah Sanders and Hayden Murray both added 19.
Durango 3, Grand Junction 0: Mason Rowland had 19 assists and five kills as the Demons (9-2, 6-0 SWL) defeated the Tigers (0-12, 0-6 SWL), 25-9, 25-9, 25-14 in Grand Junction.
Central 3, Summit 1: Logan McCabe had 16 kills and Keylee Reynolds added eight as the Warriors (4-8)topped the Tigers (1-8), 25-23, 25-20, 19-25, 25-21. Malayna Thomas had 15 digs and Rhyan Mason added 12 for Central.
FOOTBALL
In a game played on Friday night, Rifle — ranked No. 4 in 3A — dropped a close game at No. 2 Glenwood Springs, 22-15. Toto Fletchall ran for two touchdowns for the Bears (3-2 3A West), who led 15-14 in the fourth quarter before the Demons (5-0 3A West) threw the winning touchdown pass with 6 minutes to go.
Flatirons Academy 39, Grand Valley 7: In Saturday gridiron action, the Cardinals (2-3, 2-3 2A West) couldn’t keep pace with the top-ranked Bison (4-0, 3-0 2A East) in Westminster.
Plateau Valley 60, Custer County 0: The Cowboys (2-3 A-8 Spring 8-Man) cruised past the Bobcats (0-5 A-8 Spring) in Westcliffe for their second win in three games.
“Colton Witzel, Dalton Crites and Tallen Long had big days on offense,” said Plateau Valley coach Brian Bristol. “Bode Satterfield and Cadden Rocha had big defensive days.”