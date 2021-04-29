Loaded with more experience than she’s ever had, Wendy MacAskill might just have a state tournament team on her hands.
Her Palisade High School volleyball team has more seniors than ever, including her daughter, Kendyl MacAskill (232 kills, 32 aces, 57 total blocks, 151 digs and 195 assists). Thanks to the efforts of Kendyl and seven other seniors, as well as other contributors like junior Ella Yanowich (116 kills, 29 aces, 181 digs) and sophomore Ella Steele (230 assists), the Bulldogs went 11-2 this season, won the Western Slope League and clinched the No. 3 overall seed in the Class 4A postseason.
“For this team, one of the things we have is experience,” Wendy MacAskill said. “I have eight seniors and they’ve been in the program. They’ve battled to a league championship their sophomore year and then again this year, as seniors. They’ve also played in regionals on our floor before, a couple of years ago, so the experience is probably the biggest thing that this team brings.”
Palisade is hosting one of the classification’s eight regionals on Saturday, with No. 14 Woodland Park (8-1) and No. 22 Falcon (10-3) visiting the Western Slope. The winner of each regional advances to the state tournament.
A state tournament trip would be a fitting prep finale for the team’s plethora of seniors, such as Caylee Chutka (73 kills and 154 digs), Magdalena Latek (139 digs) and Alesia Yanowich (43 kills and 35 total blocks).
Playing in regionals is nothing new for this group, but the opportunity to earn a state berth on their home floor is a special one that they know they must capitalize upon.
“The obvious thing is, with the higher seed, if match-ups are accurate, you hopefully get an increased chance of being successful on the court,” MacAskill said. “I told the girls yesterday, ‘You know, you don’t have to take that bus trip that we’re so used to doing on the Western Slope. They get to come to you. You get to sleep in your bed, eat your own food and play in an environment you’ve played in for four years with your fans.’ I think those are all really positive things.
“I feel like it’s super exciting and extra special, especially considering this year and all the struggles with COVID and everything,” Latek said. “It’s super special to be able to host and to be able to play on our home court. It’s exciting. We feel super lucky and blessed to be able to have this opportunity.”
This season has been a memorable one for the Bulldogs beyond their impressive regular season, league trophy and stellar postseason standing. When Palisade beat Bayfield on Friday in its regular-season finale, it was the 200th victory of MacAskill’s coaching career.
MacAskill doesn’t seek much public attention, especially for her accomplishments, but her 200th win didn’t go unnoticed by the school. Athletic Director Gregg Hawkins and others presented her with some cupcakes and a volleyball signed by her players at a practice early this week.
It was a sweet celebration of a season that could become even sweeter this weekend.
“It’s been one of the greatest moments,” Chutka said. “This entire team is a family to me. We’ve been through all the losses and wins together. It’s super special that we get to host this just because we’ve all worked so hard for it. Every single one of us makes this team a team.”
Fruita Monument will be on the road in the Class 5A regionals this weekend.
The Wildcats went 10-3 this season, led by players such as junior Hayden Murray (150 kills, 198 assists, 140 digs), junior Jillian Buck (99 kills, 48 digs), sophomore Trinity Hafey (315 digs), junior Brady Thomason (84 kills, 40 total blocks) and junior Kylie Williams (201 assists). Fruita earned the No. 17 seed and will play Friday in Region 8 at No. 8 Fossil Ridge (12-1) along with No. 9 Chatfield (7-4) in Fort Collins.
“I think we’re in a really good spot,” Fruita coach Kim Johansen said. “We were a little disappointed with our seeding, but overall, we’re in Region 8, so we’re with the eighth and ninth-ranked teams, so that gives us a really good chance of making it to state. I’ve looked at Chatfield and Fossil Ridge and they’re both good teams with good programs, but I like our chances. Our girls have worked really hard this season and I think they’re ready.”