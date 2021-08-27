The Palisade High School volleyball team opened the season on the road Thursday night, falling in four games at Montrose. The Indians defeated the Bulldogs 25-17,25-18, 18-25, 19-25.
"It's a whole new team," Palisade coach Wendy MacAskill said of her team, which lost in the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament in the spring."We have a lot of players without a lot of varsity experience. We did some good things and there is a lot we can build on."
Ella Yanowich had 16 kills, 11 digs and two aces, Addie Ritterbush had 12 digs, six kills and two aces and Ella Steele had 28 assists for the Bulldogs.
Eagle Valley 3, Central 0: Logan McCabe had five kills and Rhyan Mason added 30 digs for the Warriors (1-1) who lost 25-14, 25-17, 25-18 to the Devils (2-0).