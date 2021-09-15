The Palisade High School volleyball team remained undefeated in Class 4A Western Slope League play, beating Glenwood Springs 25-20, 25-16, 25-22 on Tuesday.
Ella Yanowich led the Bulldogs (9-2, 5-0) with 18 kills and five aces, Ella Steele had 35 assists and eight digs, Addie Ritterbush chipped in 10 kills and Kyra Birch added nine.
Fruita Monument 3, Grand Junction 0: Brady Thomason and Jillian Buck both had eight kills, Trinity Hafey had 13 digs and Avrie Waite had five aces as Fruita Monument defeated Grand Junction 25-14, 25-16, 25-10. The Wildcats improved to 8-2 (2-0 SWL) and the Tigers fell to 3-9 (0-3 SWL).
Montrose 3, Central 0: The Indians (8-2, 2-0 SWL) won at home 25-19, 25-14, 26-24. The Warriors (1-4, 0-3 SWL) got 10 kills from Logan McCabe, seven kills from Keylee Reynolds, 21 digs from Rhyan Mason and eight blocks from Arianna Miklos.
BOYS TENNIS
Fruita Monument swept rival Central in a 7-0 win at Canyon View Park. The Wildcats (3-3, 2-1 Southwestern League) have won both matches against the Warriors (0-4, 0-3 SWL) this season.
Ryan Davis defeated Corban St. Peter 6-4, 6-4 in No. 1 singles.
Sam Meyer defeated Elijah Berger 6-1, 6-1 in No. 2 singles. John Miller defeated Benaiah St. Peter 6-1, 7-5 in No. 3 singles.
Jack Fry and Evan Prosser defeated Jarom Bench and Bradan Blanck 6-1, 6-1 in No. 1 doubles. Coltan Gechter and Trevor Heer defeated Ryder Mancuso and Caleb Repshire 6-1, 6-1 in No. 2 doubles. Jeremy Heer and Anders Storheim defeated Parker Scott and Canaan Ross 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) in No. 3 doubles. Jack Savage and Trevor Rund defeated Shawn Freeborn and Jonathan Balding 6-1, 6-2 in No. 4 doubles.
BOYS GOLF
Montrose (235) placed second, Fruita Monument (254) tied for third, Grand Junction (263) took seventh and Central (294) tied for 12th in the Durango Invitational at Dalton Ranch Golf Club.
Montrose's Noah Richmond (75) tied for third individually and teammate Jake Legg (79) was seventh. Fellow Indian Connor Bell and Fruita's Kade Hayward tied for ninth at 81.
Steamboat Sailor Invitational: Palisade (249) tied for fifth, Rifle finished 10th at 273, Cedaredge finished 11th at 279 and Meeker finished 13th at 312.
Cedaredge's Brysen Harris (77) was the top local finisher, tying for 10th place. Alex Morrall was Palisade's top finisher, finishing 12th at 79. Meeker duo Peter Hanks and Clay Copenhaver tied for 19th at 82.
BOYS SOCCER
Silas Ford scored five goals to lead Palisade to a 9-1 win at Moffat County. Trustyn Miller, Bill Hendrix, Garrick Holmes and Isaac Dady also scored for the Bulldogs (3-3, 2-0 Western Slope League).
Fruita 9, Central 0: The Wildcats (2-5, 1-0 SWL) scored seven goals in the first half to down the Warriors (3-2, 0-2 SWL), who were down two starting defenders. Tanner White and Caleb Kyle both scored twice, and Griffin Cunningham, Isaac Belnap, Connor Liable and Seth Cothrun all found the back of the net as well.
Harrison Matlock assisted on five of the Wildcats' goals. Central had nine shots on goal, but four were saved by Luke Wender in the first half and five were saved by Ryan Knight in the second.
SOFTBALL
Palisade won 25-10 at Rifle to improve to 10-3 (3-0 WSL). Rifle fell to 4-6 (0-2 WSL). No statistics were available.
Central 2, Fruita 0: The Class 5A No. 8 Warriors won at CMU Softball Stadium to improve to 10-3 (2-0 SWL). The Wildcats fell to 5-7 (0-1 SWL). No statistics were available.