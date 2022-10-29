The Palisade High School volleyball team continued its winning ways Friday at the Coal Ridge tournament, sweeping both of their matches.
The Bulldogs (12-9) have now won four in a row after their 25-22, 25-21 victory over Valley and their 25-15, 26-24 win over Battle Mountain.
Against Valley, which is currently 10th in RPI in Class 3A, Addie Ritterbush had 15 kills and 10 digs to lead the way. Grace McAnany added eight kills, Mikaela Buxton had three block assists, Ella Steele had 22 assists and Ava Walitt served two aces.
Against Western Slope League for Battle Mountain, Ritterbush had 12 kills and two aces, Steele had 17 assists and six digs and Braeleigh MacAskill had two solo blocks.
The Bulldogs have two more matches today, one against Delta — ranked 11th in RPI in 3A — and the other to be determined.
Fruita Monument was swept by Mountain Vista 25-23, 25-18, 25-12 in a tournament at Ponderosa High School on Friday.
Trinity Hafey had nine digs and Ryleigh Payne led with five kills. Hafey, Avrie Waite and Chloe Kraai (both eight) combined for 25 of the 35 digs from Fruita (10-10).
Soccer
Grand Junction, Fruita Monument and Central high schools were well-represented on the 2022 All-Southwestern League soccer teams, which were unveiled Friday.
From the Tigers, Luiz Aguirre and Angel Mendez were selected to the first team. Victor Fuentes, Gerardo Hernandez, and Mason Sanders were picked for the second team. Of those five, all but Hernandez are seniors.
For Fruita Monument, Kailen Rutkowski and Caleb Kyle were picked for the first team. Nick Feddersen and Nate Halberg were selected to the second team.
Central was represented by goalkeeper Alejandro Jiminez on the first team. Randy Zamora and Oscar Fuentes, one of two underclassmen to be selected All-SWL, made the second team.
Durango swept the league awards. Nikolas Korte was selected the player of the year and Danny Suits was picked as the coach of the year.
Aurora West College Prep Academy 2, Rifle 1 (Thursday): The Bears (10-5) held an early lead but allowed a pair of unanswered goals to lose to the Spartans (10-4) in the first round of the 3A playoffs.
Rifle scored in the first half and held that 1-0 lead at the break. But AWCPA responded with a second half goal and another in overtime to win.