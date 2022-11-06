The Palisade High School volleyball team shouldn’t be in the Class 4A playoffs.
A pair of untimely injuries and a slew of young players was enough to knock the Bulldogs from the Western Slope League throne and should have been enough to knock them out of regionals on Saturday. But it wasn’t.
Palisade beat No. 26-seeded The Classical Academy in four sets and stunned No. 11 Holy Family in five in the Region 11 tournament to advance to the state tournament for the third straight season.
“It was a full team effort,” coach Wendy Mac- Askill said. “We knew that they’re going to get their kills and do what they do. But it came down to everybody else, and our everybody else was better than their everybody else.”
MacAskill praised players such as Lauren Hardin, Mikaela Buxton and Braeleigh MacAskill for stepping beyond their roles and making big contributions.
Palisade (16-9) first beat the TCA 25-22, 14-25, 26-24, 25-21.
Addie Ritterbush and Buxton led the team in kills with 20 and 11, respectively. Buxton also had three solo blocks and one block assist. Ella Steele had 28 digs, 34 assists and three aces. Braeleigh MacAskill had 15 digs and four aces, and Ava Walitt had 19 digs.
Against Holy Family, Palisade won 25-10, 22-25, 19-25, 25-14, 15-8.
Steele had 20 digs, 44 assists and a pair of aces in the match. Ritterbush had 26 kills, a pair of solo blocks and four block assists. Ava Walitt had 29 digs, Lauren Hardin had eight kills and Grace McAnany had seven kills.
Class 2A
Meeker hosted and swept the Region 3 tournament on Saturday.
The Cowboys (23-2), the third seed, swept both Heritage Christian (13-12) and Mancos (18-7).
Meeker cruised past Heritage Christian 25-10, 25-14, 25-13 led by Emma Luce’s 18 kills, 19 digs and four aces. Ellie Hossack added 27 assists and Reese Clatterbaugh had two blocks.
The Mancos match was slightly closer, but not by much. The Cowboys won 25-14, 25-17, 25-17.
Luce once again dazzled. The junior had 25 kills, 15 digs, a solo block and an ace. Hossack had 19 assists.
No. 13 North Fork (19-5) is also headed to state after winning the Region 12 tournament.
North Fork first swept No. 25 Yuma (12-13). The Miners won 25-21, 25-23, 25-23.
Then the Miners beat No. 13 Rye (16-8) in four. They won 25-23, 20-25, 25-9, 26-24.
No. 24 Olathe (16-7) made it to the Region 1 finals where it was swept in sets by No. 1 Wiggins (22-3).
The Pirates first beat No. 36 Calhan (9-15) in three sets, and then lost to the Tigers in three.
No. 33 Cedaredge was in the Region 4 tournament in Fowler.
The Bruins (13-12) lost in three sets to the host No. 4 Grizzlies (23-1) then beat No. 21 Hayden in five.