Palisade’s Ella Steele sets for a teammate Saturday during the Bulldogs’ 25-21, 25-20, 25-23 victory over Steamboat Springs. Steele’s return from an injury has given Palisade a lift late in the season.
Addie Ritterbush, 4, attempts a kill as teammates Mikaela Buxton, 6, and Braeleigh MacAskill, 3, watch during Palisade’s volleyball game against Steamboat Springs at Palisade High School on Saturday. Palisade won 3-0.
Lauren Hardin attempts a kill as her teammates Grace Mcanany, 7, Ember Hopkins, 11, Braeleigh MacAskill, 3, and Ava Walitt, 2, watch during Palisade’s volleyball game against Steamboat Springs on Saturday at Palisade High School. Palisade won 3-0.
Palisade’s Addie Ritterbush, 4, Mikaela Buxton, 6, Ella Steele, 13, and Sophia DeWitt, 9, celebrate a point during the Bulldogs’ three-set victory over Steamboat Springs on Saturday.
Ella Steele, 13, sets for a teammate as Braeleigh MacAskill, 3, watches during Palisade’s volleyball game against Steamboat Springs on Saturday at Palisade High School. Palisade won 3-0.
Ella Steele celebrates a point during Palisade’s volleyball game against Steamboat Springs on Saturday at Palisade High School. Palisade won 3-0.
Addie Ritterbush, 4, hits the ball as teammate Ava Walitt, 2, watches during Palisade’s volleyball game against Steamboat Springs on Saturday at Palisade High School. Palisade won 3-0.
Addie Ritterbush, 4, attempts a kill as teammate Mikaela Buxton, 6, watches in Palisade’s volleyball game against Steamboat Springs at Palisade High School on Saturday. Palisade won 3-0.
Lauren Hardin, center, attempts a kill as the rest of the Palisade volleyball team watches in a game against Steamboat Springs at Palisade High School on Saturday. Palisade won 3-0.
Lauren Hardin, 1, attempts a kill as her teammates watch during Palisade’s volleyball game against Steamboat Springs on Saturday at Palisade High School. Palisade won 3-0.
Ava Walitt, 2, serves as a cheerleader watches during Palisade’s volleyball game against Steamboat Springs on Saturday at Palisade High School. Palisade won 3-0.
Led by coach Wendy MacAskill, center, the Palisade volleyball team breaks a huddle before taking the court against Steamboat Springs on Saturday at Palisade High School. Palisade won 3-0.
A Palisade High School volleyball program conditioned to succeed has faced more turbulence than in past seasons because of injuries and roster turnover.
But the Bulldogs believe they’re beginning to put it all together, and get healthy, as the regular season winds down.
“This team has fought through a lot of adversity since the very first match of the year, as far as injuries and illnesses,” coach Wendy Mac- Askill said. “They’ve been willing to be flexible and selfless, whatever that role means for the team on any given night.”
Palisade (10-9, 5-4 Western Slope League) faced some hurdles right away this season. In their first game, at home against Bayfield, the Bulldogs lost key sophomore Kyra Birch to a season-ending injury. Palisade held on and beat the 3A powerhouse Bayfield in five sets, but the rocky game signaled the season wouldn’t be as smooth sailing as usual for the team that has won three of the past four league titles.
Palisade won its first three matches before going 2-5 in the next seven matches, including six sweeps. Then senior Ella Steele, a rock for the program, was out for three matches before returning in a limited role on Thursday.
“It was tough being out, especially for homecoming. That was the first homecoming game I ever missed. That really got me, but I saw it as a new opportunity to help the team from the bench,” Steele said. “I learned so much watching the team from the bench. Reading the hitters, where the block is at. And now, I feel like my defense has improved. From the bench you’re able to see it at a much slower pace.”
Steele said the fight from the younger Bulldogs has impressed her the most.
While the team has learned to adapt, having Steele back has helped.
“Having your senior leader and setter back is going to add a certain amount of comfort to the younger girls out there,” MacAskill said.
The absence of key pieces forced a crop of young players to assume bigger roles, including Grace McAnany. She played on the C team as a freshman and now, a sophomore, is seeing varsity action for the first time.
Entering Saturday, McAnany had played 43 sets and notched 42 kills (including nine in a five-set win over Glenwood Springs), 25 digs and 16 blocks. In a sweep of Steamboat Springs on Saturday, McAnany had three block assists.
McAnany said the team has improved on playing together despite the ups and downs.
“It took a lot of grit to figure out the new changes (after the injuries) and I’m just really proud of everyone for figuring it out and coming out as well as we did,” McAnany said. “I’m better at working with my teammates and having their back ... Sometimes, everyone gets stuck with what they’re doing and focused on how they’re playing, but you have to look at the game as a team and look at how everyone as a team is playing.”
Steele agreed that the team looks better now than it did earlier in the season. While hopes of repeating as WSL champs are out of the picture — Eagle Valley boasts a 10-0 league record — the Bulldogs can still make some noise heading into regionals. They flashed that potential with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-23 win over the Sailors on Saturday.
Addie Ritterbush had 29 kills against Steamboat Springs (14-6, 4-5), including 12 in the first set and 11 in the second. Ritterbush has starred for the Bulldogs this year. Entering Saturday’s match, she led the team in aces (28), total blocks (43), digs (194) and kills (248 after Saturday). Her kills total is fourth in Class 4A and top 20 in all of Colorado.
Mikaela Buxton also added eight kills Saturday. Braeleigh MacAskill had 20 digs and 20 assists, Ava Walitt had 26 digs and Steele had 16 assists.
“We (have) competed and continued to fight, and put ourselves in positions to still be able to win at the end of the match. Sometimes the balls went our way, sometimes they haven’t,” Wendy MacAskill said. “But the girls have been fighting from the very first set of the very first match this year. They’re starting to figure out how to do it all together ... Our last couple matches this week have been a collective effort of understanding that we have to rely on each other.”