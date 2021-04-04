Kendyl MacAskill had 23 kills, 18 assists and six aces as the Palisade High School volleyball team topped Battle Mountain on the road in four sets Saturday, 26-28, 25-16, 25-22, 25-11. The Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1 Western Slope League) have won four straight matches after beating the Huskies (4-3, 1-3 WSL).
Ella Steele led Palisade with 19 assists. Ella Yanowich contributed 11 kills and 14 digs, second behind Magdalena Latek’s 17 digs. Alesia Yanowich had three solo blocks and one assisted block. Caylee Chutka was second on the team with four aces.
Montezuma-Cortez 3, Grand Junction 0: Leanna Clement led the Tigers (0-8) with five assists and nine digs. Emerson Wilson had 11 assists and a kill. Jordan Brown added three aces.
One bright spot for Grand Junction against the Panthers (6-0) was that it missed zero of its 40 serve attempts throughout the match.
Steamboat Springs 3, Central 1: The Warriors (3-6) won the first set 25-22 but dropped the next three, 25-7, 25-11, 27-25. No individual statistics were available.
BOYS SOCCER
Grand Junction suffered its first defeat of the season in a 1-0 double-overtime loss to Durango at Long Family Park.
After 90 scoreless minutes, Tristin Lawson scored after a corner kick to lift the Demons (2-1-1, 2-1-1 Southwestern League) to the win. The Tigers fell to 4-1-1 (3-1-0 SWL).
FOOTBALL
Plateau Valley scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams in earning its first win of the season, a 40-14 romp over Justice in Boulder.
Dalton Crites had eight carries for 73 yards and a touchdown and also returned a punt 84 yards for a score for the Cowboys (1-2, 1-2 A-8 Conference). Tallen Long threw a touchdown pass and also ran for a score, rushing for 39 yards. Colton Witzel broke free for a 66-yard touchdown run and Cael Etcheverry returned an interception 33 yards for a pick-six.