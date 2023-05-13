The Palisade High School baseball team secured another Western Slope League title with a doubleheader sweep at Eagle Valley on Friday.
It’s the sixth straight league crown for Palisade.
The Bulldogs ended the regular season with wins of 14-9 and 18-5.
Palisade (17-6, 12-0 WSL) got on the board quickly in the first game. Ryker Harsha doubled on a fly ball to center field to score Brett Rozman. Harsha scored on the next at-bat thanks to the first of four errors by the Devils (8-11, 4-6).
The Bulldogs scored three runs in the second and third innings, and led 9-1 after four. But Eagle Valley made a late push and scored eight runs in the final three frames.
But Palisade’s three runs in the sixth inning helped secure the win.
Harsha earned the win. The senior allowed seven runs (six earned) on 12 hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings.
Harsha hit a grand slam, and Rozman and Nick Campbell each hit a home run in the second game.
Campbell’s long ball capped a five-run second inning when he sent the first pitch he saw over the center field fence to also score Hunter Howard.
Harsha’s slam came in the fourth inning when he launched a 2-0 pitch over the left field wall to bring himself, Howard, Campbell and Rozman home. Rozman’s three-run home run came late in the game to seal the win.
Track
Twenty girls teams and 15 boys teams competed in the first day of the Dennis Teeters Tiger Invite on Friday at Stocker Stadium.
Most individual races were in preliminaries on Friday, except for the distance races.
For the Central boys, Shalom Trowbridge won the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 54.86 seconds. Cooper VanMaurer won the pole vault with 11 feet, 9 inches. That was more than a foot higher than second place. Daniel Baroumbaye threw the discus 183 feet, 7 inches and Samuel Garmany ran the 3,200-meter run in 9:51.52, less than a second out of first place.
Grand Junction’s Evan Pipkin finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 42-2.5..
For the Fruita girls, Mackenzie Black won the 3,200 in 11:53.89 and Ella Unrein finished third in the 800 in 2:23.04.
Atahlia Mills of Grand Junction won the long jump with a mark of 18-1.5.
Tennis
Joey Smith made the most of her solo state debut on Friday in Pueblo.
The Central sophomore advanced to the second round of the Class 4A state tournament before losing. She became the first girls tennis player to advance under coach Katie Aust.
Smith beat Green Mountain senior Adelyn Gerig 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the first round. Smith then lost 6-2, 6-1 to Niwot junior Tracy Yu.
The Warriors’ No. 4 doubles team of Kodie Smith, Joey’s sister, and Shaelyn David lost in the first round to Niwot’s Sundara Gundavarapu and Caitlyn Carmichael 6-1, 6-4.
Grand Junction’s No. 1 doubles team of Sydney DeHerrera and Harper King lost 6-3, 7-5 to Ashleigh Sincock and Caroline Marshall of Discovery Canyon.
Swimming
The District 51 Griffins competed at the state swim and dive meet on Thursday and Friday in Thornton.
Nick Silzell finished 16th in the 1-meter diving event with a score of 366.65 points. That score was 107.2 points better than his preliminary mark.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Noah Pudlewski, Favrizzio Pavia, Davis Sleigh and Luke Hall finished 34th with a time of 1 minute, 57.12 seconds.
The same group finished 35th in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1 minute, 39 seconds.
