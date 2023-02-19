DENVER — Keyton Young doesn’t focus on where he’s standing on the podium after a wrestling tournament.
The treat for him is the process — the bloody noses, the takedowns, the smack of the mat after a pin. That’s what sweet and anything else that comes after is just icing on the cake.
Young, a senior for Palisade High School, ended his prep wrestling career on Saturday with an 8-2 win the Class 4A 138-pound third-place match at the state tournament at Ball Arena. He’s the top-finishing District 51 boy for the second straight year.
“It’s tough, but I ended on a good note,” Young said with a charismatic grin and stuffed-bloody nose. “My one thing going into it was I wanted to enjoy my last tournament … I come for the wrestling, not the reward.”
Young won Saturday after learning from Friday’s mistakes.
He did everything he could to prepare for his semifinal match against Boden White of Pueblo County. He spent the day scouting White and went into the match with a meticulous, measured approach. Just like his demeanor.
But that led to a case of paralysis by analysis in a 1-0 loss and a missed opportunity to make the finals.
“We told him (today), basically, ‘You gotta open it up,’” Bulldogs coach Brandon Troutwine said. “He overthinks sometimes … I just told him that he had to be a little more loose.”
Young started Saturday by pinning Pueblo East’s Tatum Rivera to clinch a spot in the third-place match. In the placing bout, Young scored a reversal 7 seconds into the second period to break a scoreless tie, then added a pair of nearfalls. A takedown and a reversal in the third period iced his win. Young was the only D51 wrestler to win a third-place match.
“I’m never really good at scrambles, so going into the match I was telling myself to get good position to win those scrambles,” he said.
The win capped a successful prep career in which Young overcame a broken bone and a COVID-shortened season to reach 100 total wins.
Troutwine has been with the program for nearly a decade and has seen Young blossom.
“I can’t speak enough about him and his leadership. This is my first year as (head) coach but I’ve been here for 8-10 years,” he said. “I really leaned on him (this year) for the leadership. When he came in he was really quiet and this year, I told him to be more vocal … I leaned hard on him and he responded great. I’m excited more about Keyton’s life goals. I think he’s going to be successful … I couldn’t ask for a better kid for my first year as head coach.”
Young hopes Saturday wasn’t the end of his career on the mat. He has been in talks with the wrestling programs at Colorado Mesa, CSU Pueblo and Colorado School of Mines.
Troutwine has worked to get Young’s name out there. Troutwine thinks Young can be successful in college not only because of his skills and 3.9 GPA, but also because of how much he has grown.
“All you can ask for in sports is to grow as a person,” Young said. “It taught me life lessons. It doesn’t matter what place you take, wins and losses don’t matter, it’s about (how hard you try).”
Warriors win placing matches
Central boasted a pair of fifth-place winners in Elijah Hernandez (106) and Devin Hickey (165).
Hernandez lost in the quarterfinals and wrestled back to win two matches in the consolation bracket. He notched a 1-0 win in the blood-round to clinch a spot on the podium. The freshman lost to Geno Gallegos of Fruita Monument 6-1 in the consolation semifinals to send him to the fifth-place bout. There, Hernandez beat Poudre’s Marcus Bekkedahl 6-0.
“I think I could have done better in a few matches but I’m happy I got to the podium … I never lost hope. I never got down on myself because negative energy just makes you perform worse,” Hernandez said. “I (learned) that I want to win more and that I have what it takes to get to the top of the podium next year.”
Hickey lost in the semifinals on Friday and in the consolation quarters to send him to the fifth-place match. He took care of business and beat Columbine’s Darrell Miller 4-0.
Two other Warriors were in placing matches as William Dean (126) and Dagen Harris (150) both finished sixth.
Fruita had six wrestlers place. True Tobiasson (175) and Tatum Williams (215) both finished fifth. Williams, a sophomore, led 4-3 over Northglenn’s Eli Stevens before pinning him in 4 minutes, 29 seconds. Tobiasson, a junior, dominated Legacy senior Ryan Bynarowicz in an 11-3 major decision. Gallegos (106), Will Stewart (138) and Dylan Chelewski (157) each placed fourth and Orrin Mease (144) was sixth.
Class 4A
Aside from Dmarian Lopez (285), Montrose had three finishers. Daniel Alcazar (150) finished fifth and Aadin Gonzales (106) and Quinn Brown (157) finished sixth.
Class 3A
Delta had two wrestlers make the podium. Dawson Drozdik (106) overcame an upset loss early in the tournament and placed third. He beat Centauri’s Matthew Salazar 3-0 in the third-place match. Ripp Lockhart (215) finished sixth.
Teagan Jacobs (120) of Grand Valley placed fourth and Parker Miller (144) placed sixth.
Class 2A
Cedaredge had four finishers. Landon Martin (132) placed third, Ethan Hice (120) and Tayton Nelson (126) placed fourth and Ethan Toothaker (150) placed fifth.
North Fork was represented by four wrestlers on the podium. Charlie Miller (138) finished fourth, Sam Ware (285) was fifth, and Payson Pene (113) and Breadan Flores (120) finished sixth.
”He’s such a hard worker, such a good kid and it’s awesome to see him make that run,” North Fork coach Nate Wiggins said of Miller. “He just gets better every time and he’s so incredibly coachable. He’s always going to exceed expectations because he has such a work ethic.”
Nucla’s JW Naslund (126) finished third and Arthur Connelly (175) finished fourth.
Girls
Olathe had two wrestlers make the podium. Lynessia Duran (235) finished third thanks to a 6-4 sudden victory over Denver East’s Alejandra Alfaro and Aby England (155) finished sixth.
Rifle’s Madison Farris (155) finished fourth and North Fork’s Kacey Walck (140) finished fifth.