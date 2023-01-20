Keyton Young’s cousins, Christopher, left, and Jory, right, hold a sign Thursday's celebrating Young’s achievement of 100 career victories after the Bulldogs’ dual loss to North Fork. Young’s career record is 104-21.
Palisade’s Keyton Young, top, controls North Fork’s Joe Hollembeak on Thursday during the 132-pound match. Young pinned Hollembeak in 59 seconds for his 104th career win.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
Palisade's Keyton Young, right, battles North Fork's Joe Hollembeak on Thursday during the 132-pound match. Young pinned Hollembeak in 59 seconds for his 104th career win.
Scott Crabtree
Palisade’s Keyton Young, left, prepares to engage with North Fork’s Joe Hollembeak on Thursday during the 132-pound match. Young pinned Hollembeak in 59 seconds for his 104th career win.
Scott Crabtree
175 lbs. Palisade's Dawson David tries to turn North Fork's Stellar Cook-Polson on Thursday in the 175-pound match. David pinned Cook-Polson in 33 seconds, but the Miners won the dual.
Scott Crabtree
Palisade's Warrington Baker, bottom, tries to escape the grasp of North Fork's Jakob Carver on Thursday in the 165-pound match. Carver pinned Baker in 2 minutes, 42 seconds in the Miners' victory.
Scott Crabtree
Palisade's Trevin Bannon controls North Fork's Ian Wallace on Thursday in the 157-pound match. Wallace won the match 8-4 and the Miners defeated the Bulldogs 51-30.
Keyton Young had to learn the hard way that, in wrestling and life, you can’t worry about things out of your control.
He broke his collarbone as a freshman and COVID-19 loomed over his sophomore campaign. But despite all of that outside noise, the Palisade High School senior kept moving forward and celebrated the 104th win of his prep career on Thursday in a dual against North Fork.
“It feels great. When you look at it as 100 matches, it’s a big deal,” Young said. “But to me, that was just another match.”
Young pinned North Fork’s Joe Hollembeak in 59 seconds on Thursday. He got up from the mat, shook Miners’ coach Nate Wiggins’ hand and looped behind the scorer’s table as his milestone was announced. People shouted and directed him to the center ring where two of his younger cousins — Christopher and Jory — greeted him with a sign marking the occasion.
Young reached the century mark last week in the highly competitive Rockwell Rumble. Coach Bill Troutwine realized this week that Young reached the mark and decided to organize a quick celebration. Troutwine said he was unsure of who else on the team has reached this milestone.
The achievement is all the more notable considering how many times Young faced hardship on and off the mat.
“I used to hate wrestling, it was the worst,” he said bluntly. “I took a year off from it in sixth grade and then realized I missed it and that it was a big part of my life … Mostly, I missed the hard work I put into it. There’s so much blood, sweat and tears put into it that it teaches you a lot. I missed who I was because of wrestling — someone who works hard.”
Troutwine has been coaching Young since the senior was in Palisade’s pee wee program. He noticed a switch flipped for Young as an eighth-grader and thought he was taking wrestling more seriously than before.
Young placed eighth at the 2019 Warrior Classic as a freshman. During the winter break after the tournament, Young broke his collarbone snowboarding with friends.
His freshman year was done.
Young’s sophomore season was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He placed fourth in the 2021 regional tournament, which would normally have clinched him a spot in the state tournament but, because of COVID restrictions, only the top two qualifiers advanced.
“He got to see as a freshman that time is precious. Then the COVID year happened and they only take two in the toughest region. It sucked,” Young’s father, Jess, said. “After that, it was about refocusing him and getting him to wrestle the best competition in the valley.”
The chaos frustrated Young at the time but now he’s cool and collected when reflecting on that period.
That outlook personifies who Young has grown into.
“Keyton is a self-motivator. He does his own thing and I haven’t had to do a lot to get him going. He’s self-driven, he’s always looking to get better and always asking questions. When he committed himself in the eighth grade, he never looked back,” Troutwine said. “Keyton was very quiet and shy when he started. I had to tell him that, as a captain, he needed to be more vocal. He leads by example but has become more vocal this year … he’s a lot more confident.”
Young is 104-21 in high school and has a chance to further boost his resume. His fourth-place finish at 138 pounds at state last year was the best of any School District 51 wrestler. Young is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A at 138 pounds, although he is now wrestling at 132.
Palisade lost Thursday’s dual 51-30.
“Being able to finish this season at Palisade means the world to me,” Young said. “I’m excited to see where this takes me.”
Fruita Monument sweeps Montrose, Durango at Tri
The Wildcats lost only two matches in each dual Thursday night, defeating Durango 69-11 and Montrose 58-12.
Fruita Monument won 11 matches by pin and also had two technical falls and two major decisions over the two duals.
Montrose beat Durango 53-28 in the triangular.
Girls Basketball
The Grand Junction girls’ team lost 37-17 at Basalt on Thursday.
The loss drops the Tigers to 0-12 this season and the Longhorns improve to 7-5.