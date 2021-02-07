The Palisade High School wrestling team won home duals Saturday over Battle Mountain, 66-15, and Eagle Valley, 59-15.
Zach Barnett (160 pounds) and Mikey Salazar (113), both pinned their Battle Mountain foes, leading the way in a dual in which all three of the Bulldogs’ top 10 wrestlers won by forfeit.
One of them, Franklin Barks (No. 10 at 152) didn’t have an adversary against Eagle Valley, either. The other two won their matches against the Devils. Judah Guajardo (No. 3 at 132) pinned Brody Nielsen in the second period and Jacob Lee (No. 8 at 126) won a 13-3 major decision over Marcus Hermosillo.
Salazar, Keyton Young, Tyrus Despain and Nathan Bollinger all won both of their matches by pin.
Rifle also wrestled at the event, beating Battle Mountain 45-26 and falling to Eagle Valley 39-26. Alex Guardardo (No. 5 at 195 in 3A) won both of his matches. Caleb Gieselman (No. 10 at 126) won his first match by forfeit but lost a 14-7 decision to Hermosillo. Hunter Bercher (No. 6 at 120) pinned both of his opponents.
Fruita Monument wins three duals: Tyler Archuleta (No. 7 at 126 in 5A) pinned two of his opponents and topped his third via technical fall and Espin Hernandez (No. 6 at 220) pinned two foes in a perfect day as Fruita won all three of its duals at Lakewood.
The Wildcats beat Eaglecrest 59-18, Lakewood 66-15 and No. 9 Prairie View 48-22.
Geno Gallegos, No. 8 at 106, won his matches in the Eaglecrest and Lakewood duals. Against Prairie View at 106, he faced No. 1 Ane’e Vigil, falling in a 15-3 major decision. Trent Target (138), Dylan Chelewski (145), Sullivan Sample (152), Tanner Heldman (195) and Joseph Shephardson (285) all had undefeated days for Fruita.
District 51 girls compete on Front Range: The District 51 girls wrestling team competed at Dolores Huerta Preparatory in Pueblo on Friday and Loveland on Saturday, going 3-2.
On Friday, D51 beat Dolores Huerta 33-6, lost to Mesa Ridge 27-22 and lost to Vista Ridge 33-24, although D51 wrestlers won more matches in both losses, but were defeated because of forfeits.
Laurel Hughes, ranked No. 14 in the state at 136, won all three of her matches. Bailey Hoyt (127) went 2-0 in her matches and took a third by forfeit. Sasha Guerra, the highest-ranked of D51’s three ranked wrestlers at No. 7 at 215, pinned her Mesa Ridge opponent but lost to Vista Ridge’s fourth-ranked McKenna Reynolds.
Kenya Contreras, No. 11 at 136, went 1-2 in her Friday matches, but she bounced back Saturday, going 2-0 to help the team also go 2-0 with a 33-18 win over No. 4 Loveland and a three-match sweep of No. 7 Legacy.
Against Loveland, Contreras (at 147), Hughes and Hoyt won their matches to lead the way. Against Legacy, Mollie Dare (127), Hoyt and Contreras pinned their opponents to make District 51’s bus ride back to the Western Slope a happy one.
Boys basketball
Blaine Butler found his touch to help Grand Junction end a two-game slide with a 38-34 win at Basalt. The senior made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points.
With the Tigers (2-2) leading 14-11 at halftime, Butler scored 13 of the team’s 15 third-quarter points, making three shots from beyond the arc in the process. Dillon Chapman scored five of his seven points in the fourth quarter as the Tigers held off the Longhorns (2-2).
Steamboat Springs 42, Palisade 39: Kenny Seriani scored 16 points and Donovan Maestas added 10, but the Bulldogs fell on the road.
Palisade (3-1, 1-1 4A Western Slope League) led 20-19 at halftime, but the Sailors (2-0, 2-0 WSL) surged ahead with a 15-9 third quarter and spent the fourth quarter keeping the Bulldogs at bay. Granger Roman led Steamboat Springs with three 3-pointers and 11 points.
Moffat County 48, Central 34: Stone Troutwine and Tristan Nostrand led the Warriors (2-2) in scoring with seven points each as they lost on the road to the Bulldogs (3-0).
Moffat’s Wes Counts scored 22 points, including nine in a fourth quarter in which the Bulldogs outscored Central 21-11 to pull away.
Girls basketball
Despite a delayed start to a road game by several hours, an early 10-point hole and being forced into overtime, Central remained undefeated.
Leah Redding scored 20 points, Krystyna Manzanarez added 17 with three 3-pointers and Mya Murdock (11 points) hit two massive 3-pointers in overtime as the Warriors (4-0) held on for a 57-53 win at Moffat County.
“We didn’t hit a lot early, but it eventually started to drop in the second half,” said Central coach Mary Doane. “I thought Roni (Brown), Sasha (Rascon) and Alex (Wagner) all did an excellent job rebounding. Moffat County has some really tough players in the paint.”
The Warriors and Bulldogs were tied at 48-48 after four quarters, but Murdock’s two 3-pointers helped Central escape with the comeback win.
Palisade 53, Steamboat Springs 14: Kendyl MacAskill, Maggie Latek and Elizabeth Hawkins each had nine points, but it was defense that ruled the day for Palisade.
Alexis Marushack added eight points for the Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0 WSL), who have won three straight games. Alesia Yanowich had nine rebounds and Hawkins added seven. Latek stole the ball from the Sailors (0-4, 0-2) four times.