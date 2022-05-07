Palisade was quite successful throwing the discus Friday during the first day of the Western Slope League Championships in Rifle.
Carter Baskin won the event with a distance of 114 feet, 6 inches, Dillon Cogley finished sixth at 106-5 and Dawson David was seventh at 101-5.
The 4x800-meter team of Luca Romeo, Quintin Motter, Alessandro Molinari and Jeffery Matthews was third with a time of 9 minutes, 16.89 seconds.
In boys long jump, Alan Higuera finished sixth with a mark of 17-8 and Zenon Reece was eighth in the 3,200 in 10:44.43.
Olivia Langner and Ashtyn Miller had the top finishes for the Bulldogs’ girls team, finishing second in the high jump and shot put, respectively.
Langner cleared 4-11 in the high jump and Miller tossed the shot put 29-6.5. Maya Znamenacek was fifth in the high jump at 4-5 and also finished eighth in the triple jump.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Langner, Jessica Mosby, Sophia Dery and Adisyn Pinnt finished third in 11:13.13.
Baseball
Grand Junction fell 12-5 to Centaurus at Canyon View Park.
The Tigers (6-13) had a hot offense out of the gate. In the first inning, Colton Romero’s RBI triple scored Kaden Manchester and Will Applegate followed with an RBI single. Drew Woytek and Cesar Gutierrez each had RBI singles later in the frame and Grand Junction led 4-2.
But the bats went cold from there. Centaurus (3-15) limited Grand Junction to one run in next five innings as the Warriors combined for seven runs in the fourth and fifth and added three more runs in the seventh.
Applegate was 3 for 4 with one run scored, two RBI and a triple and Woytek was 2 for 4 with two RBI and a triple.
Jase Satterfield took the loss, allowing four earned runs on five hits in four innings. He walked three and struck out five.
Girls Lacrosse
Fruita Monument defeated Mountain West League foe Montrose 13-3.
The Wildcats (7-8, 6-2 MWL) jumped to an early lead over the Indians (2-12, 0-8), leading 7-1 at halftime.