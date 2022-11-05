With a decades-long playoff streak on the line, the Palisade High School football team came through and throttled Glenwood Springs 42-8 on Friday night at Stocker Stadium.

The Bulldogs dominated all phases of the game and. Glenwood had no answer for Palisade’s chunk runs, mostly from Tyrus DeSpain, and a relentless pass rush. Palisade, which hasn’t missed the playoffs in a full season under coach Joe Ramunno since the late-1980s, bolstered its postseason hopes with the win.