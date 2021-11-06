The Palisade High School running game was on full display Friday night in the regular-season finale.
The Bulldogs ran for 401 yards in a 46-20 victory over Eagle Valley at Stocker Stadium. Quarterback Malakhi Espinosa paced Palisade's running attack with 144 yards, bringing his season total to 1,032 yards.
As a team, Palisade (8-2, 4-0 Central West Conference) ran for 401 yards on the night. When Espinosa wasn’t carving his way through the defense, Phallen Salvati (92 yards) was punishing anyone who dared to tackle him, Rhett Ward (74 yards) was stiff-arming his way to medium-sized gains and Franklin Barks (91 yards) was outrunning Eagle Valley players down the sideline.
Espinosa and Salvati carried the load early. On the first play from scrimmage, Espinsoa maneuvered his way through the defense for a 35-yard gain. Then, Salvati burst through the middle, sprinting 41 yards and diving into the end zone for a touchdown.
Twenty-six seconds into the game, the Bulldogs already had a 7-0 lead.
After the defense recovered a fumble, Espinosa dropped back but couldn’t find anyone open. So he tucked it and ran, weaving his way through the defense, throwing in some jukes for good measure, and gaining 21 yards. A few plays later, Espinosa punched it in from 1 yard out for his first touchdown.
Espinosa accounted for three touchdowns against the Devils. Two were on the ground, which brings his season total to a team-high 18, and he threw a touchdown pass to Kevin Sjogren for the final score in the fourth quarter.
Espinosa wasn’t the only one airing it out Friday.
Late in the second quarter, the Devils had closed the gap to 19-12. Heading into halftime — on senior night, no less — the Bulldogs were in need of a big play. So, Espinosa pitched to a reversing Barks who came to halt, set his feet and launched a pass to a wide-open Michael Dowd.
Dowd trotted into the end zone with no defender within 10 yards of the senior. After Espinosa converted the two-point attempt, Palisade had a 27-12 lead. Eagle Valley (3-6, 0-4 CWC) wouldn’t score again until four minutes into the final quarter.
While the offense stole the show, the defense made some big plays by recovering two fumbles and forcing a key three-and-out in the third quarter. Friday night was the sixth time Palisade held its opponent to fewer than 20 points.
Now, Palisade sets its sights to the playoffs. Entering Friday's game, the Bulldogs were No. 6 spot in the Colorado High School Athletics Association’s Rating Percentage Index. The two schools immediately ahead of Palisade — Holy Family and Mead — lost on Friday. The 3A playoff bracket will be released later this weekend.