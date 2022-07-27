College Basketball
Palisade’s Maestas signs to play
College Basketball
Palisade’s Maestas signs to play
at Colorado Northwestern
Donovan Maestas was a central figure to the high-octane offense that Cory Hitchcock implemented at Palisade High School that helped the boys basketball team win the Western Slope League title. Now, Maestas is headed to the next level.
Maestas announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he will attend Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rangely to play for the men’s basketball team. The Spartans are coached by Nathan Terrin, who played for CNCC, Doane University, and earned his degree at Colorado Mesa University.
Maestas was selected the WSL player of the year in the 2021-22 season. The athletic guard can drive to the basket with speed and power, hit jumpers and sprinkle in a dunk or two for good measure. He averaged 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, and had a 16-game stretch in which he averaged 16 points. Maestas also scored 13 points in Palisade’s home playoff win over Central.
