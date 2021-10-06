Western Slope athletes turned in solid performances in the final round of the Class 4A and 5A state golf championships.
Palisade junior Alex Morrall, who was tied for fifth in the 4A tournament at City Park Golf Course in Denver after a first-round 72, shot a 4-over-par 74 on Tuesday and finished in a tie for 10th. After recording three birdies in Monday’s first round, Morrall only made one birdie in the second round. After a tough front nine, Morrall rebounded by shooting even par on the back nine. Bulldogs teammate Blake Hooker struggled in the second round and finished at 180.
Windsor’s Brentyn Paiz shot a 3 under 67 in the second round and finished 2 under for the tournament to win the individual title. Riverdale Ridge won the team title, with Windsor second. Montrose finished eighth as a team.
Indians sophomore Noah Richmond was the top finisher among Western Slope golfers, shooting a 2 under 68. He had one birdie on the front nine, but then flipped a switch on the back nine with four birdies — including three straight on holes 11-13. The strong final-round showing propelled Richmond into a eighth-place finish.
Montrose’s Liam Beshoar tied for 43rd, Jake Legg tied for 45th and Connor Ball tied for 69th.
At the 5A tournament at the Colorado Springs Country Club, Kade Hayward of Fruita Monument knocked four shots off his first-round score, shooting a 78 to finish in a tie for 46th. Grand Junction freshman Jack Kaul, who also shot an 82 in the first round, improved in the second round with a 79 to finish in a tie for 49th.
Will Kates of Arapahoe won the 5A individual title, beating Pine Creek’s in a playoff. Arapahoe won the team title, finishing 17 shots ahead of Cherry Creek.
In the 3A championship at Spring Valley Golf Club in Elizabeth, Thayer Plewe of Montezuma-Cortez finished second with 140 — only one shot behind winner Connor Downey of Vail Christian. Bryan Harris of Cedaredge tied for 20th with 156 total. Aspen won the team title by four shots.
Volleyball
Fruita Monument won its seventh straight match, defeating Grand Junction 25-23, 25-11, 25-9.
BayLea Sparks had 10 kills, Hayden Murray added seven kills, Trinity Hafey had 19 digs, Kylie Williams had 14 assists, Ryleigh Payne had three aces and Brady Thomason and Chloe Hagee each had two blocks for the Wildcats (12-2, 5-0 Southwestern League).
The Tigers (3-14, 0-6 SWL) recognized seniors Leanna Clement and Harley Hutto before the game on Senior Night.
Central 3, Rifle 2: The visiting Warriors snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Bears 25-22, 20-25, 15-21, 25-21, 18-15.
Ariyana Miklos had 13 kills and seven total blocks, Sasha Rascon added eight kills and eight blocks and Keylee Reynolds had seven kill, Maylayna Thomas had five aces, Rhyan Mason chipped in 19 digs and Ali Stillson had 11 total blocks for Central (5-8).
Boys Soccer
Nate Halberg scored two goals and Ryan Knight made nine saves to lead Fruita Monument to a 4-1 victory at Montrose.
Seth Cothrun and Harrison Matlock also scored for the Wildcats (4-6-1, 3-1-1 Southwestern League).
Central 2, Palisade 1, 2OT: Oscar Fuentes scored the game-winning goal for the Warriors (6-4), who also got a goal from Alfonso Banuelas, assisted by Angel Moreno at Maverick Field. Alejandro Jimenez was stellar in goal for Central, making 21 saves in the win.
Rosendo Serna-Tafoya scored for the Bulldogs (4-7).