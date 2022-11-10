Giancarlo Stanton. Starlin Castro. Brett Rozman.
Rozman, who plays baseball for Palisade High School, will join the list of ballplayer who have raked at Marlins Park.
The senior catcher has been invited to the International Power Showcase in Miami. He’ll travel to the Magic City on Nov. 17 and will stay there for four days. During this, Rozman will compete in a home run derby and catch in an All-Star Game.
“Last year, I led the junior class in home runs and a guy (from the Power showcase) saw my profile and stats and gave me a call to represent Colorado,” Rozman said. “I was shocked. It was a really cool feeling, and felt really surreal to know that hard work paid off.”
Palisade posted one of its best seasons in recent memory in 2022. The Bulldogs went 24-4, won all 12 of their Western Slope League games and went 1-2 in the playoffs. Rozman’s bat was a big part of that success. As a junior, he hit .518, clubbed 12 home runs and collected 37 RBI. His home run total was third in all of Colorado.
Rozman had an increased workload from his sophomore to junior seasons. In his second high school season, Rozman, had 22 RBI and a trio of home runs.
“I definitely got a lot stronger and my swing mechanics improved,” Rozman said. “I was really stiff with my swing. My hands were in an awkward spot and I worked with a coach in Phoenix to make my swing a lot looser. When you’re looser, you see the ball better.”
Nate Porter, Rozman’s coach at Palisade, praised the senior for his dedication and work ethic to continuing his baseball career. Rozman was grateful to Porter and Joe LeFebre for their guidance.
