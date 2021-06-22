Palisade High School sophomore Ally Seriani, shaved five strokes off her first-round score on Tuesday at the Class 4A state tournament at Commonground Golf Course in Aurora. Seriani shot a 117 in the second round.
Kylee Hughes, a junior from Eagle Valley, was the highest finisher from the Western Slope, shooting an 85 in the second round to finish in a tie for 12th at 164. Durango senior Lilly Tichi carded a second straight 87 for a 174 total, with sophomore Natasha Walcott finishing at 185 and sophomore Zayda Mestas finishing at 187.
Kendyll Bernatis, a sophomore from Montrose, shot a second-round 105 to finish at 215, with freshman teammate Giada Amundson finishing at 225. Two freshmen from Rifle, Blayke Hostettler and Jadyn Petree, finished at 225 and 227, respectively.