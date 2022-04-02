Julio Rodriguez is all about patience.
He taught himself how to play guitar by watching YouTube videos, and relishes how much attention to detail it takes to give a good haircut.
Rodriguez trusts the process in everything he loves, and that’s why he’s having a successful senior season for the Palisade track and field team.
“I’ve learned about dedication (on the track team). If you want to do something, just do (what it takes),” he said. “You have to put a lot of time into track and any sport. You have to be on time to practice and meet days and that’s like real life. You gotta keep pushing even through the bad days because it may get better.”
Rodriguez has been running track since he was in the seventh grade because he just “loves to run fast,” he said. In the winter, he wears the No. 1 jersey for the Palisade boys basketball team and uses his track speed to fly down the court and get himself open for 3-pointers.
While his speed and quickness helped him carve out a reliable role on a Bulldogs team that made the Class 4A playoffs, his basketball skills are also helping him on the track.
“I think basketball has helped my reaction time. I think I’m starting my races better because of it,” he said. “Because if you start out of the block well, you’re more likely to have a good race than if you start poorly. You can still have a good race if you don’t but it’s just a lot harder.”
And Rodrgiuez is off to a great start this season.
He runs the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and is the anchor of the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams.
At the Rifle Invite on March 18, Rodriguez won the 200 in 23.58 seconds. He also finished second in the 100 with an impressive 11.43 mark, just behind reigning state champion Justin Blanton from Central. He also won the 200 at the Warrior Invitational on March 26 and beat his personal best time.
He continued to reach new heights at the Mickey Dunn Invitational at Stocker Stadium on Friday. He set a personal-best 11.31 in the 100, which was only two-one hundredths of a second out of first place and a Top 50 time in Colorado.
Rodriguez also ran on the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams, finishing first in the former and third in the latter.
“This is the first year I’ve ran anchor and that’s all about speed, you’re the last one to run. I think our relay teams are really good this year and I’m just happy to be able to help the team,” he said.
His performance and presence on the team has helped first-year coach Jill Reetz.
Reetz praised Rodriguez for his leadership style. He’s quiet but will push everyone to improve when needed, she said.
On the track, she was shocked that he hasn’t always ran anchor for the Bulldogs, and moving him into that role was a no-brainer, she said. Reetz also praised Rodriguez for his maturity when facing stiff competition like Blanton on a regular basis.
“Julio just runs his race, he doesn’t focus on whomever he’s running with. He’s focused on always improving and hopefully setting personal records,” Reetz said. “I think he’s so excited to finally have a normal season after COVID. He’s been such a leader for our young team and it’s so awesome to see kids look up to him.”
Rodriguez has his sights set on the state meet to close out his senior season but he’s not getting ahead of himself. He understands that the path to success consists of meticulous steps, and crossing those requires patience.
Like his favorite musician Ariel Camacho always said, “If you want your dreams to come true, always fight for it.” That’s the message he hopes to leave with the future Bulldogs.
“High school is too short. You’re not going to have too many opportunities so if you want something, go for it and put in the work,” he said. “Try something for one year and if you don’t like it, then go find something else. But at least try it.”
District 51 Winners
Grand Junction’s Miller Jones finished first in three different events. He won the triple jump with a mark of 42 feet, 6.5 inches, a top-25 state time. He also won the 300 hurdles in 43.26, which is a top-50 state time, and the long jump with a mark of 20-4.25.
Central took home most of the hardware in the boys competitions. The 4x800 relay team (Tyler Stogsdill, Jackson Edwards, Shalom Trowbridge and Jordan LeBlow) won in 8:09.61, nearly a full minute ahead of second place. The 4x400 team (Stogsdill, Trowbridge, LeBlow and Blanton) won in 3:32.50. And finally, the 4x200 team (James Montoya, Hunter Richardson, Jaxon Gohn and Blanton) won in 1:34.80.
Alex Fisher won two events — the 800 and 3,200. He finished the former in 2:01.13, a top-25 time in Colorado, and, he won the latter in 10:43.70.
Daniel Baroumbaye won the shot put and discus. His discus throw of 134-7 was a top-50 mark in the state, and he won the shot with a mark of 40-8.5.
Blanton won the 200 in 22.79, a top-25 time in Colorado.