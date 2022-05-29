The magic sputtered out and Palisade High School’s baseball season came to an end in Colorado Springs on Saturday.
The Bulldogs fell to D’Evelyn 13-2 in the losers’ bracket of the Class 4A state playoff tournament.
Palisade (23-4) had one of its most successful seasons in recent memory and had the deepest playoff run of any Western Slope team, regardless of classification.
“It never feels good when you don’t win the last game of the season, but state championships is not the end goal. Getting them ready for manhood is,” said Nate Porter, coach for Palisade. “The older you get, the more real life becomes. You’re not always going to win. It’s not about where you finish but it’s how you finish.”
Prior to this weekend, Palisade hadn’t lost to a 4A team all season.
The Bulldogs split their first two games of the campaign — one of which was a loss to 5A Heritage — and then embarked on a 12-game winning streak. After a 7-4 loss to Fruita Monument, the Bulldogs won 10 straight.
Palisade swept through its playoff regional tournament, and then entered the state tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Bulldogs lost to Cheyenne Mountain 12-7 in extra innings on Friday in the opening round. In Saturday’s first game, they beat Northfield 11-1 in six innings.
But things go out of hand right away against D’Evelyn (19-9).
The Jaguars jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and led 6-0 entering the bottom half of the second. Palisade scored a pair of runs before D’Evelyn pulled away further and led 11-2 in the third. The game was called after five innings.
While the finish is sour, 2022 was still a sweet season for Palisade.
Three seniors stuck out to Porter — Ryder Mancuso, Aidan Bevan and Melesio Perez.
Mancuso established himself as an elite player in Colorado. As a pitcher, he was 8-0, posted a 2.70 ERA and struck out 107 batters in 62⅓ innings. At the plate, Mancuso hit .556 and scored a team-high 41 runs.
Perez was also a stellar hitter and pitcher. He had a 1.44 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 34 innings. He then hit .373, seven triples and five home runs.
Bevan was a fantastic batter — .468 average with 12 doubles — but Porter was most impressed with his leadership skills.
Brett Rozman also had a memorable season. He hit .520 and his 11 home runs were second-most in Colorado and in the top 50 in the nation.
“I’m equally as proud of our parents as I was of our players,” Porter said. “We have supportive parents and they likely didn’t agree with all of my decisions but I never heard it, they had my back. I’m grateful to be a part of this Palisade community that the administration has built.”
Palisade 11, Northfield 1: The Bulldogs were down early in their first game against the Nighthawks (22-5).
Losing 1-0 entering the bottom of the fourth, Palisade scored 11 runs in three innings to end the game in six frames.
Bevan was 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI. Kaden Dowdy came in for Nick Campbell and was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and a double.
Perez struck out eight batters in six innings, walked one and allowed one run on four hits.