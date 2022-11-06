The Delta High School football team took care of business with a 42-0 beatdown of Berthoud on Saturday.
The Panthers, the top seed in the Class 2A playoffs, jumped to a 21-0 halftime lead.
After some back and forth in the third, sophomore quarterback Ty Reed connected with Brett Lahoe for a touchdown and a 28-0 lead.
As No. 16 Berthoud (6-4) attempted to respond, Konner Workman intercepted a pass and took it 50 yards for a touchdown. Reed iced the game with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Rylan Bynum with about three minutes left in the game.
Delta (10-0) posted shutouts in six games this season, including four of its past five. The Panthers have outscored their opponents 310-40 this season.
The Panthers will play No. 8 Alamosa (7-3) in the quarterfinals.
Elsewhere in 2A, No. 14 Rifle (6-4) pulled off a 14-7 upset of No. 3 Florence (8-2).
The Bears scored first with a touchdown in the opening quarter. Both defenses then settled in until the fourth quarter. A late stop on a fourth and long allowed Rifle to clinch its first playoff victory since winning the 2021 spring championship and its first fall playoff win since 2019.
The Bears play No. 11 Montezuma-Cortez (7-3) in the quarterfinals.
Class 1A
No. 11 Meeker (5-4) was blanked by No. 6 Wray (7-3) on Saturday.
The Cowboys were shutout for the first time this season and their defense surrendered 30-plus points for only third time.
No. 14 North Fork (5-4) dug itself into a hole and never recovered at No. 3 Wiggins (7-3) on Saturday.
The Miners lost 52-20 after playing the Tigers close in the first half. They trailed 18-14 at one point before the Tigers built a 26-14 lead by halftime.
