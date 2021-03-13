Anthony Miller overcame a lot in the past year to stand atop the podium at the state wrestling tournament.
One year ago, the Paonia senior broke his hand at the Class 2A state wrestling tournament and settled for sixth place. Sixth months ago, Miller suffered brain bleeds because of a dirt bike accident
Friday at Southwest Motors Events Center in Pueblo, the 220-pounder became the 38th state champion in Paonia High School history.
”It’s pretty crazy; it’s definitely not something I expected to happen a couple of months ago with that wreck and everything,” Miller said. “The only thing I can see that got me to win the title was always being determined through everything. There was more to deal with than just the wreck, like we had to deal with the COVID rules and the changes at state and everything else.”
Tied 4-4 in the championship bout with Wray’s Harrison Wade, Miller scored a takedown 29 seconds into overtime for a 6-4 sudden victory. Miller began the day by pinning Rocky Ford’s Kevin Tillman in 1:03, and followed that by pinning Burlington’s Isaac Mantey in 1:29 in the semifinal.
Miller wasn’t the only Western Slope wrestler to earn his first state title.
Senior Traycer Hall became Hotchkiss’ 23rd state champion with a 9-4 decision over Centauri’s Erik Mestas in the 160 final. A four-time state qualifier, Hall has placed fifth, sixth, fourth and now first, becoming the first Hotchkiss wrestler to win a state title since Cole Johnson in 2006.
”It’s kind of surreal,” Hall said. “I’ve worked my whole life for it. I’m beyond excited. I’m just so grateful for everyone that’s helped me and everyone that’s pushed me when I didn’t want to push myself. It’s been an amazing ride.”
Hall suffered a broken collarbone in the final game of Hotchkiss’ football season in November but bounced back for a remarkable senior campaign on the mat. He pinned County Line’s Aiden Michael in 3:18 in the first match of the day before winning a 6-4 decision over Rocky Ford’s Joziah Maestas in the semifinal.
Meeker senior Colby Clatterbaugh also won his first title, pinning Crowley County’s Adam Schulz in 3:49 in the 195-pound match. The crown was the 62nd individual state title in Cowboys history and the first since Sheridan Harvey in 2017.
Clatterbaugh’s win allowed him to avenge his title-match loss to Hayden’s Hunter Planansky last year. He got to the final with a pin over Dolores Huerta’s Tai Gay and an 8-4 decision over Fabian Lopez in the semifinal.
”Last year fueled me a lot for this year and the coaching staff we have in the room really helped push me forward,” Clatterbaugh said. “It was just a good feeling. A lot of my close friends are on the team. I got to walk in the parade (of champions) with my brother and my coaches. All in all, it was a good night.”
Clatterbaugh’s younger brother, Brendan, was third at 170. Also placing for Meeker were Kelton Turner, third at 160 and Connor Blunt, sixth at 145. Hotchkiss’ Christian Matus finished fourth in the heavyweight class.
In the 3A tournament, Rifle’s Bryce Rowley finished fifth at 138 and Grand Valley’s Hayden Grice was sixth in the heavyweight bracket.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Grand Junction competed in the 4A state meet at Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton.
Sarah Cook finished sixth in both of her individual events. In the 200-yard individual medley, she finished in 2:08.77. In the 100 butterfly, she finished in 57.42 seconds.
The Tigers had three relay teams at the event. The 400 free relay team (Harena Treves, Lauren Hardin, Mallory Cawood and Abigail Price) placed 19th. The 200 medley relay (Treves, Sierra Hain, Sarah Gaumer, Cawood) and 200 free relay (Price, Gaumer, Hardin and Hain) both finished 20th.