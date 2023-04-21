Palisade’s Mia De Villegas Decker fields a throw-in during her team’s 4-0 win over Glenwood Springs at Long Family Park on Thursday. De Villegas Decker, a junior, has scored 12 of the Bulldog’s 32 goals this season. De Villegas Decker was one of four players to score Thursday. Below right, Palisade’s Kate Fricke, 14, battles with a Glenwood Springs player. The Bulldogs have allowed only six goals this season. Bottom left, Glenwood Springs’ Delaney McPherson, left, and Palisade’s Amari Maestas, 15, chase down a ball.
Coming off a losing season and having a first-year coach, the Palisade High School girls soccer team should be a playoff afterthought.
But with three games left, the Bulldogs remain in first place in the Western Slope League after beating winless Glenwood Springs 4-0 on Thursday at Long Family Park.
Palisade (9-2-1, 6-1-1 WSL) hasn’t won the WSL title in six years. Since that 2017 crown, they’ve finished no higher than third place in the league.
That all could change thanks to the tutelage of coach Raul De Villegas Decker, the breakout play from his daughter and a stifling back line/goalkeeper combo.
“I just think there’s more motivation to be part of the team. Last year, there were a lot of different factors that limited us in terms of how we connected with one another. Some were uncontrollable — like injuries,” said Mia De Villegas Decker. “This year, everybody’s healthy and wanting to win. That grind, going to practice with that mentality and just having fun.
“Soccer isn’t about making the pass or just scoring, it’s about the passion that comes within that. You want to be passionate about scoring, you want to be passionate about playing.”
Raul has coached his daughter, Mia, in some capacity, since she was 4 years old.
When Merlinn Beckwith left the Bulldogs’ program after last season, Mia and Raul had the idea of him going for the job.
Raul and his staff have preached a ladder mentality — focus on what you can control and try to get a little bit better each day. That has helped the roster’s maturation, which led to a Palisade renaissance.
It all starts with the defense.
The Bulldogs have pitched six shutouts this season and have only allowed multiple goals in a game twice. Their plus-24 goal differential is the second-best in the WSL — just behind league juggernaut Battle Mountain — and their eight goals allowed is the fewest in the league.
Palisade’s back line is rock solid and defenders think credit doesn’t only go to their physical traits.
“(You need) to be aware and have a willingness to put yourself out there and get in front of the ball,” said junior Kate Rizzo. “Because you are the last line, there’s no one else and you don’t want to force that on your keeper.”
But a good line is nothing without a good goalkeeper.
Sophomore keeper Brenae Snover had 78 saves entering Thursday’s game, which was 25th in the state and fifth in Class 4A. She had seven saves against Glenwood.
On offense, Mia De Villegas Decker has scored 12 of Palisade’s 32 goals this season, and she has two games with three goals. The junior captain also has five assists this season. She also ranks in the top 20 in 4A in points and second in the WSL.
Ryan Pomeroy is second on the team in goals (seven) and points (15). Taylor Balding has two goals and nine assists and Keylei Dobransky has five goals this season.
Battle Mountain (8-2-2, 5-1-2 WSL) is the Bulldogs’ biggest threat to their first league title in six years. The Huskies won the 2018 and 2019 league titles and have the tiebreaker over the Bulldogs, having beaten them 2-1 on April 1 and playing to a 1-1 tie last week. Steamboat Springs, the winner of the previous two league titles, is only 5-6 this season and 5-3 in league play.
“The next game is on Monday against Montrose and we’ll start talking about that tomorrow,” said Raul De Villegas Decker. “It’s about understanding who we’re playing and where our strengths will be best utilized. Focusing on us and not on who’s next has made a big difference for us.”