With the NFL combine fast approaching, it’s a time of optimism for the Denver Broncos. Although there are numerous factors that go into drafting a player — combine performance, system fit, interviews, medical examinations and more — general managers can have tendencies when drafting players.
For this week’s column, let’s examine the past performance of Broncos General Manager George Paton and what his biases might mean for the future of Denver’s roster.
PLENTY OF PICKS
Paton comes from a system that values the volume of its draft capital above everything else. Going off probability, this makes sense. Having numerous picks allows more chances to draft great players.
During Paton’s time as assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel with the Vikings, Minnesota made 93 draft picks in nine years, six more than any other team in that span. In his final two years with that franchise, the Vikings made a staggering 27 draft picks, a league-best mark and almost twice the standard number of draft picks.
This extended to his time in Denver. During his first draft with the Broncos last year, the team expanded its draft selections from eight to 10 over the course of three days. Those 10 picks are behind only the Vikings — go figure — Cowboys and Panthers, who each made 11 selections.
This time around, the Broncos have 11 picks before the draft has even started and Paton, if history is to be believed, will likely trade back for additional picks once or twice.
AGE MATTERS, SORT OF
The 2020 draft saw a record number of 21-year-old players taken in the first round at 22 draftees, four higher than the 18 taken in 2018. The 2021 draft was slightly less front-loaded, with only 10 players at the legal drinking age. Still, in last year’s draft, all but three of the players taken in the first round were 22 or younger.
In short, NFL drafts are valuing youth more than ever — with good reason. BetPrep, a sports gambling analytics website, gathered all first-round picks between 1966 and 2016, then sorted them by age and Pro-Football-Reference.com’s weighted career approximate value (also known as CarAV). CarAV functions similarly to the Wins Above Replacement metric in baseball. It tries to place a single numerical value on a players’ career. It’s imperfect but works well to illustrate why youth is important.
Players taken before they turn 22 have the highest average CarAV at 44.63. That number drifts down to 43.2 for 22-year-olds, 40.5 for 23-year-olds and 35.7 for players 24 years or older when drafted.
Paton’s past drafts have matched this philosophy, though he isn’t a slave to analytics. The 2019 draft with the Vikings — Paton’s first as a VP — had an average age of 22.1. In 2020, that number ticked up slightly to 22.5 as the team drafted more older players in the later rounds, offsetting first-round pick Justin Jefferson’s draft age of 21.
During Paton’s first draft with the Broncos, the average age of players selected was 21.7. Five of those players, as of today, are still 21 years old. The oldest two players were Jonathon Cooper and Marquiss Spencer, both taken in the seventh round at 23 years old.
It’s clear that Paton values youth, but it’s not an absolute. He’s also made adjustments in a very specific way.
TOP OF THE BOARD
Paton drafts the best player available, not necessarily what is needed. Think back to last year’s draft as fans complained that Patrick Surtain II, the Broncos’ first-round cornerback added to a roster flush with cornerbacks, was taken before Justin Fields. After one year on the field, that feels like less of an argument, right? Pro Football Focus graded Surtain as the best rookie cornerback in football and among the top 25 corners regardless of age, while Fields checked in as the 24th quarterback out of the 32 starters.
Backtracking to the Vikings, Jefferson was both the best player on the board and a positional need. Minnesota had Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph, but they were missing Stefon Diggs after he left for Buffalo.
The year before, however, Paton broke with established norms when he selected interior offensive lineman Garrett Bradbury in the first round. The offensive line had helped Kirk Cousins to a career-best season in 2018 with all the major pieces returning, so Bradbury wasn’t drafted for need. He was also ancient by NFL draft standards at 24 years old.
Bradbury went on to be the first rookie offensive lineman in franchise history to start all 16 games. With three seasons under his belt, he’s still a key piece of that line.
SEEING THE FUTURE
With all this in mind, what will Paton do in the 2022 draft? Above all, Paton seems to pick the best player available regardless of positional need or age. Like many other GMs, his drafts skew younger, but he’s willing to take the right player at an older age.
To me, this means Denver is unlikely to draft a potential franchise quarterback unless the perfect option comes up at the perfect time. In a draft flush with talented edge rushers at the top, it seems unlikely they draft a quarterback with the ninth overall pick. But maybe Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis falls into the second round. Corral and Pickett being 23 years old likely won’t matter, either.
Denver’s already positioned for a high-volume draft at 11 picks. Even if Paton doesn’t add to those 11 selections during the draft, the Broncos will likely have more rookies than roster spots. That’s a good problem to have when it comes to finding talent.
Tuesday’s combine is the first step in seeing what the Broncos will do and it will be exciting to find out what happens next.