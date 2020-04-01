With sports — and much of society — on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, national prep sports officials are turning to the internet for the next step.
The time away from any games could prove pivotal for those hoping to join the officiating ranks.
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), the organization that sets the rules for competition for most high school sports, will be offering free officiating education courses on the NFHS Learning Center through July 1.
Current high school officials, as well as aspiring officials, may take any of the 11 officiating classes at www.NFHSLearn.com.
There are courses for football, swimming and diving, wrestling, and softball, as well as multiple courses dedicated to basketball, volleyball and soccer. There’s also a general course called “Interscholastic Officiating.”
“You take the course and then you’d have to test and register with your state and local association,” said Chuck Nissen, who assigns qualified officials for the Western Slope, including District 51. “Say a baseball person takes a course right now, they’d register with their state association, take the test and then you’d be ready to officiate whenever high school athletics come back.”
The NFHS test isn’t the only way for one to become a prep official in Colorado. One could decide to take the Colorado High School Activities Association’s test, which would be equally qualifying.
Unfortunately, there isn’t much officiating to do these days.
On March 13, CHSAA suspended all sports in the state until at least April 18. As the outbreak continues to grow, the prep sports community is growing increasingly concerned about the cancellation of any remaining seasons.
“I’m sure (spring sports officials are) missing it very badly,” Nissen said. “Everything’s been shut down, so people are hopefully still working at their jobs and taking care of themselves. We’re still on hold until April. Everybody’s just waiting to see what happens.”
One silver lining for Nissen, as well as governing bodies in high school sports across the country, is that an uptick in officials is expected.
Referee Magazine published an article in June 2019 citing examples of officiating growth amid national recessions. For example, in Minnesota, officiating numbers rose in the years after the 2008 stock market crash. The number of officials in the state rose from 8,189 to more than 8,800 from 2010-2012. Washington had 7,583 registered officials in 2009-2010. Over the next nine years, that number dropped by 1,429 as the national economy steadily improved.
Some will look into officiating jobs to help buoy their finances. Others might become officials to stay involved with their favorite spring sports after having their senior seasons ripped away.
“That’s something that would be greatly needed,” Nissen said of an increase in officials. “Studies from Referee Magazine and NFHS suggest that when economic times are tough, there are more people officiating to make some extra money. That’ll be something we could benefit from.”