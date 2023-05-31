Central Florida’s Kareh Valentin connects for a double on Tuesday in Game 12 of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series. Valentin was 2 for 3 with two RBI in the Patriots’ 12-9 victory over Delgado.
Central Florida’s Cam Schuelke throws a sidearm pitch to a Delgado batter Tuesday at Suplizio Field in the JUCO World Series. Schuelke got the win for the Patriots, allowing six runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts in five innings of relief.
Central Florida's Edwin Toribio connects for a hit Tuesday in Game 12 of the JUCO World Series.
Central Florida center fielder Jorge Kainen waits to catch a fly ball Tuesday in Game 12 of the JUCO World Series.
Central Florida's Cole Bullen connects on a single Tuesday in Game 12 of the JUCO World Series.
Central Florida's Thad Ector connects on a pitch Tuesday in Game 12 of the JUCO World Series.
Central Florida first baseman catches throw from Kareh Valentin for an out Tuesday in Game 12 of the JUCO World Series.
Delgado first baseman Jhonnatan Ferrebus, 30, avoids a collision with second baseman Logan O'Neill on a foul popup Tuesday in Game 12 of the JUCO World Series.
The Central Florida players celebrate after John Marant, 8, hit a home run in the 1st inning Tuesday in Game 12 of the JUCO World Series.
Delgado's Cade Pregeant throws to first base for an out Tuesday in Game 12 of the JUCO World Series.
Delgado's Bryan Broussaed heads toward home plate to score a run Tuesday in Game 12 of the JUCO World Series.
Central Florida College baseball coach Marty Smith knew he could call on number one starter Brian Holiday to pitch on two days’ rest in relief if Smith needed him.
Sure enough, Holiday made his first relief appearance for the Patriots, striking out the cleanup hitter for Delgado Community College (Louisiana) with the bases loaded and two outs in a two-run game to escape trouble. Holiday returned in the ninth to strike out the side in Central Florida’s 12-9 victory over the Dolphins in Game 12 of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, an elimination game on Tuesday afternoon at Suplizio Field.