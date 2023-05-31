Central Florida College baseball coach Marty Smith knew he could call on number one starter Brian Holiday to pitch on two days’ rest in relief if Smith needed him.

Sure enough, Holiday made his first relief appearance for the Patriots, striking out the cleanup hitter for Delgado Community College (Louisiana) with the bases loaded and two outs in a two-run game to escape trouble. Holiday returned in the ninth to strike out the side in Central Florida’s 12-9 victory over the Dolphins in Game 12 of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, an elimination game on Tuesday afternoon at Suplizio Field.