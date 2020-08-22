As Paul Brown walked off the No. 18 green Friday at Tiara Rado Golf Course, a couple of spectators smiled and greeted him:
“Welcome back, Paul.”
The Grand Junction golfer, who won the Rocky Mountain Open championship in 1987 as an amateur, one of only four amateurs to do so, hasn’t played competitively for three years. Diagnosed with cancer and lymphoma a dozen years ago, Brown had a relapse three years ago. The cancer metastasized in his right femur, necessitating a rod to be placed in his leg to stabilize the bone.
He had a stem cell transplant two years ago, and for the past 16 months, he’s been slowly getting his strength back.
“I’m just kind of getting back on my feet, putting weight back on and strength,” Brown said after shooting a first-round 82 in the RMO. “I’m in remission, so the good Lord has given me a mulligan.”
Brown, whose name adorns the championship trophy of the Colorado West Amateur golf tournament, which is played each June at Bookcliff Country Club, is one of the RMO tournament organizers.
“We’ve had such great community support and for me, that’s what’s fun, giving back,” Brown said. “Golf has given me so much over the years. We’ve had a waiting list (to enter the RMO this year), and during this pandemic, it’s amazing to be able to keep the community support.”
Sinclair returned as the presenting sponsor and Enstrom’s Candies is also a major sponsor. Brown said a couple of sponsors had to decline this year, but others stepped in.
Brown, 63, went through what he called “a journey” with his health, but his family and friends wouldn’t let him give up.
“I said a prayer in the hospital, ‘Lord, if you’re ready for me, I’m ready.’ They (his family) walked in and said, ‘We don’t want to hear you say that again,’ and there’s no capitulation on my side anymore.”
He might not be among the leaders, but for Brown to be back on the course is a win.
Mitch Carlson of Las Vegas shot an 8-under-par 63 on Friday morning to take the first-round lead, with Koton Lapa of Mesa, Arizona, Robert Kalinowski of Phoenix and amateur Connor Jones of Westminster one stroke back. Two more amateurs are in a group at 6-under 65. Calvin McCoy, who plays at the University of Denver with Jones, and Kyle Pearson, a senior on the Colorado Mesa golf team.
Also shooting 65 are twin brothers from Germany, Jeremy and Yannik Paul, who live in Arizona, but played collegiately at the University of Colorado. Earlier this month, Yannik Paul won the Arizona Open. Blake Snyder from Seattle also carded a 65.
The RMO, now in its 82nd year, is old-home week for several golfers from Grand Junction who return each summer, including Monte Montgomery, who shot a 3-under 68, and Gary Carpendale, who shot an even-par 71.
Carpendale was born in Grand Junction and moved to Las Vegas more than 30 years ago, working for Georgia Pacific, and Montgomery is the director of golf for MGM Resorts in Las Vegas.
Now 61, Carpendale plans his vacations around the Colorado West Amateur and the RMO, playing in both nearly every summer the past 40 years, and was in the first group to tee off Friday.
“It sounds bad having the first tee time of the day, 7:30,” he said. “It’s dark when you get here, but once you get going, it’s the best tee time. Cooler is nice.”
The golfers played under hazy skies Friday, but the smoke from the Pine Gulch fire wasn’t as noticeable, especially for those who had morning tee times.
“It was hazy, but you didn’t smell the smoke like in the evenings,” Carpendale said. “Two days ago it was horrible. Man, it was bad. It’s fine today.”
Carpendale had both of his knees operated on about 18 months ago, so he’s working his way back into form, but after a bogey on No. 11, he carded one birdie and six pars over the final seven holes.
“It’s harder to come back than I thought,” he said. “I’m healed up, but my mind … I don’t think about it, but you have bad habits from protecting your knee on your swing. As you’re rehabbing, you’re not 100 percent when you first start, so you don’t want to put all that pressure on them. It’s still on my mind; it’s hard to overcome.”
Brown has overcome his serious illness to be in remission, so it’s not only rewarding to be back on the course, but to see high school and collegiate players working on their game and pushing the professionals.
“If you’re going to be a golfer and take it to the next level, you have to play the summer tournaments to get ready for your college season, because the other kids are working as hard or harder if you’re sitting around,” Brown said. “If you’re going to stay competitive, you have to play competitive golf in the summertime.”
Brown choked up talking about the support he’s gotten from the Grand Junction community in his fight with cancer, and joked that he had to get back on the course to catch up to his good friend Scott Sullivan, who won the CWA and the senior title in the Colorado Golf Association Western Chapter tournament this summer.
“Scott has really kind of motivated me to get back,” Brown said. “I’ve been back in the gym and getting stronger because I can’t let him have all the glory.”