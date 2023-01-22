GJHS girls vs Battle Mountain
Grand Junction girls basketball coach Sydni Brandon, left, gives instructions to her team during a game this season. Low pay and long hours can lead to burnout for coaches.

School District 51 has seen some turnover in head coaching positions at the four major high schools. Each school has had a new coach in at least six sports over the past five years. Some sports have had as many as four new coaches since 2017.

The reason why coaches leave is complicated but can be narrowed down to three general points — pay, workload and parents.