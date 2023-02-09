Denver head coach Sean Payton made it clear during his introductory press conference that he is the coach of the Broncos and will do what’s best for the team, not for a single player — even if that player is QB Russell Wilson.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson was hit with more controversy in an already rocky tenure in Denver. A recent USA Today investigation found that Wilson’s charity spent less than one-fourth of its income on charitable activities.
The Associated Press
The best question during Sean Payton’s debut press conference as head coach of the Denver Broncos came from Darren McKee, widely known as DMac on The Fan 107.3-FM in Denver.
McKee asked Payton: “Coach, Russell Wilson had a personal coach, Jake Heaps, who was in the building with access, who wasn’t on the staff…”
Payton cut in to say he wasn’t familiar with the situation before McKee continued: “How do you feel about players having their own people off the staff in the building with access to players?”
Then came the response most Broncos fans wanted to hear: “That’s foreign to me. That’s not going to take place here. I’m unfamiliar with it. Our staff will be here, our players will be here and that will be it.”
It’s a blunt, simple answer, but one that drew a collective exhale from Broncos Country. Hopefully it spells the end of Wilson’s private office, private parking and any other perks that serve to divide him from the locker room.
I’ll admit, some of the initial skepticism I felt at Payton’s hiring was washed away with that single answer. That’s a man trying to foster a cohesive locker room where one player could possibly earn a quarter-billion dollars over the life of his contract.
But just when it seemed like some repairs were made to a franchise that featured a 5-12 record, sideline fights and the worst season of Wilson’s career, more controversy has hit the quarterback.
A six-month investigation by USA Today found that Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation, according to federal tax records, spent less than a quarter of the organization’s income on charitable activities. All of that was as grants to other charitable nonprofits. The investigation also unearthed a six-figure salary for a personal employee of Wilson and his wife, Ciara.
There’s nothing inherently wrong with nonprofit organizations raising money for other nonprofit organizations. It’s a fairly common practice not just in the nonprofit world, but also in educational research grants and other sectors. The problem in that math comes with the amount of money being spent on salaries for folks who are essentially fundraisers. They’re not committing any acts of charity and there’s much less boots-on-the-ground overhead to cover.
At that point, it seems more like a potential grift than something worthy of the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
Maybe this matters to the locker room and maybe it doesn’t. It should matter to somebody like Dalton Risner, whose foundation RisnerUp was present at more than 50 community events in 2022 in addition to making numerous donations to charitable causes. Risner himself is on the board for Special Olympics Colorado, and he spends both time and money on Camp Hope, a summer camp for kids with cancer.
It should matter to Justin Simmons, who personally donated $10,000 each to the Denver Public Schools Foundation, Boys Hope Girls Hope of Colorado and the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver. His foundation footed the $50,000 bill for a playground at a Denver-area elementary school during an event that allowed kids to meet not only Simmons, but Pat Surtain II, Brandon McManus, Bradley Chubb and Melvin Gordon.
There are so many great acts of charity coming out of the Denver Broncos’ organization, with players up and down the roster supporting not only Denver, but their hometowns across the country. It’s incredible and meaningful work. Even the organization itself is involved. Just two weeks ago, the Broncos donated $250,000 to build a turf football field for a public charter school in Pueblo.
Payton is on the right track to potentially fixing a broken locker room. So far, he’s said all the right things. It’s just a shame that yet another controversy from Wilson could further divide the team.